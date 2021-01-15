Pandemic’s lasting legacy to be key theme of the People in Law Conference 2021

The long-term effects of Covid-19, creating an ideal culture and how learnings from other industries can be applied to the legal sector will be among the key themes at this year’s People in Law Conference, taking place digitally later this month.

People professionals from across the legal sphere will hear from experts including futurist Katherine Templar Lewis, who will discuss opportunities for redefining work and the practical skills needed to navigate 2021; racing driver Charlie Martin, who as a transgender woman has had a unique role in reshaping culture within the sport; and equality campaigner Tiernan Brady, who will share how firms can empower individuals to champion inclusion.

Delegates will also hear how firms including Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Pinsent Masons and Clifford Chance are improving inclusion of ethnic minority workers, while senior figures at Shoosmiths and Willis Towers Watson will discuss the latest trends in remuneration.

The conference takes place over three afternoons from 26 – 28 January, with a networking session after each day.

Buy your ticket to secure your place now.