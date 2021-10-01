Latest NewsEmployee relationsPT Awards

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Employee experience award of the year

The Personnel Today Awards take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London, on 16 November 2021. Here, we take a look at the finalists in the employee experience category, each of which faced the immense challenge posed by the Covid pandemic on top of the more routine businesses challenges.

Balfour Beatty

As the infrastructure group entered 2020, it faced the challenge of keeping employees engaged and safe whether working remotely, continuing on construction sites but following strict new social distancing regulations, or on furlough leave.
In April 2020, it adapted the Four Enablers (Strategic Narrative, Engaging Managers, Employee Voice and Organisational Integrity) to give colleagues what they needed during the pandemic, being clear how it would deliver this. The approach continued to support Balfour Beatty's values and delivered content to all employee groups with extra support for high risk groups. The company ensured everyone had access to the latest information on Covid-19 with daily emails.  To reach site-based employees, Balfour Beatty produced toolbox talks and displayed centrally messaged signage. QR codes were created which linked employees to posters, videos and podcasts, sharing safety messaging. The Balfour Beatty Academy adapted quickly by developing a webinar programme for all, including furloughed employees. The success of the business’s revised approach to engagement and principles of care, trust, visibility, inclusion and employee voice can be seen by several measures. A wellbeing survey launched in June 2020 helped us to understand how employees were coping and the impact on engagement showed 90% of employees felt cared for, 85% felt well informed during the pandemic and 81% felt a strong connection to their team. An engagement survey in October 2020 showed fantastic engagement as our EIS score jumped 10% to 73%, higher than the past five years combined and importantly for 2020, 93% of respondents felt cared for.  Key populations such as our frontline workforce saw a 12% increase in their positive emotions score to
