Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: L&D Team of the Year

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Bank of Ireland

The Personnel Today Awards 2021 return to the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane on 16 November. Register your interest in attending here.

GSK

The Bank of Ireland Group is predominantly based in the Republic of Ireland, but provides financial services for customers in Great Britain. Around 25% of its 9,500 staff are based in the UK.The bank recognised the need to support colleagues to transition from a traditional learning mindset to a development and growth mindset. The L&D team conducted interviews and research among senior leaders on future capability requirements; held focus groups with learners and leaders; and launched a talent development framework with specific programmes for key groups such as new recruits and people managers. It revised its learning platform to reflect new ways of learning and give colleagues a personalised learning experience; launched a Career Agility programme to help develop future skills, incorporating gamification, leaderboards and gentle “nudging” to incentivise learners; developed a You as a Manager course for people managers that involved a blend of personal assessment, classroom learning, peer coaching and leadership engagement; and launched a You as a Leader programme focused on building organisational resilience during the pandemic. Three-quarters of colleagues are now self-directed active learners, against an industry benchmark of 50%. More than half of colleagues are registered on learning pathways or programmes, and 40% of learners have graduated from their programme ahead of time. The You as a Manager programme has been particularly effective, with the bank seeing significantly higher engagement scores (+7 points on average) among those who completed it.In 2005, pharmaceutical giant GSK found that its graduate chemists were not securing senior roles within GSK and were instead moving to other organisations after the completion of their training. An L&D team was formed, compr