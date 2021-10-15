Legal sectorLatest NewsPT Awards

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Employment Law Firm of the Year

by Personnel Today
Irwin Mitchell collect their 2019 award for Employment Law Firm of the Year.
Irwin Mitchell collect their 2019 award for Employment Law Firm of the Year.

As the Personnel Today Awards draw near, we profile the finalists for the Employment Law Firm of the Year. Each of our shortlisted firms responded imaginatively to the pandemic, providing clients with the services they needed, while ensuring the safety and productivity of their own employees.

Burges Salmon

From the outset of pandemic, Burges Salmon worked to ensure its clients had immediate access to its expert legal advice. It sought to support clients in making difficult and often financially significant decisions for the benefit of their businesses based on untested areas of law and kept clients and the wider HR community up-to-date on new laws and developments.
The firm's 27-strong employment team offered each client an assigned team of lawyers with directories of contact details for each lawyer. This meant whenever a client got in touch, they would be speaking with a lawyer who already knew them and their business. The furlough scheme left major employment law issues unanswered and with business-critical decisions on their shoulders, clients sought urgent solutions. In response, Burges Salmon broadened its use of alternative digital channels – such as video, webinars and blogs – devising an enhanced and innovative offering so its mailing list of more than 3,000 HR clients and contacts have the latest information in digestible and user-friendly formats. These included an innovative handbook for the HR community, in-depth guidance notes, live webinars, roundtables and a video series on hybrid and flexible working. Reviews from clients included: “the Burges Salmon team were always responsive and available whenever urgent advice was needed".

Irwin Mitchell

Within hours of the onset of lockdown in March 2020, Irwin Mitchell's law team had successfully mobilised its team for homeworking, moving 3,000 staff to a remote model in four days. Throughout the pandemic it continued to provide technically excellent yet commercially relevant advice, generating new clients, partnerships and raising the profile of the team.

