Latest NewsJob creation and lossesRecruitment & retentionEarly careers

More than 100,000 young people start Kickstart roles

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber McLaren Automotive has offered Kickstart placements at its production facility in Woking, Surrey
REUTERS / Alamy
McLaren Automotive has offered Kickstart placements at its production facility in Woking, Surrey
REUTERS / Alamy

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

More than 100,000 young people have started jobs through the government’s Kickstart scheme since its launch last year. According to the Department for Work and Pensions, an average of 3,400 people have started Kickstart jobs each week over the past month as organisations ramped up their hiring activity to fill vacancies. The scheme, which offers employers subsidies for providing job placements for 16-24 year olds on universal credit, has recently been extended until March 2022 to give employers the chance to hire more young people. Work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey marked the milestone by visiting a production facility for luxury car maker McLaren Automotive. The company has recently taken on its first cohort of Kickstart participants in roles such as colour and materials design, prototype build technicians and studio engineering assistants. Coffey said: “Employers like McLaren Automotive are giving young people the chance to get on the jobs ladder. “Having hit the 100,000 milestone, we are now on the last lap and I encourage employers and young people to take advantage of this opportunity as we head towards the finish line of the great Kickstart scheme.” Kickstart employees at McLaren have also benefitted from employability support from The Prince’s Trust, which aims to help them build confidence and excel in their new roles. Ruth Nic Aoidh, executive director of purchasing, commercial, government affairs and legal at McLaren, said: “We recognise the importance of getting more young people back into work and are delighted that McLaren Automotive has contributed to the significant 100,000 milestone. “With the support of training provider The Prince’s Trust, we are a
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Competition for graduate jobs in 2021 hits record...

Gen Z finishing schools: Elan Divon talks to...

Only a third of ethnic minorities think recruiters...

Kickstart and Jets bring opportunities, but more awareness...

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Innovation in Recruitment...

Chancellor extends Kickstart and Jets schemes

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Graduate Scheme of...

Do more to help young find work, prime...

Why salaries won’t lure new talent forever

CIPD urges employers to ‘take a chance’ on...