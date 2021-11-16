More than 100,000 young people start Kickstart roles

has recently been extended until March 2022 to give employers the chance to hire more young people. Work and pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey marked the milestone by visiting a production facility for luxury car maker McLaren Automotive. The company has recently taken on its first cohort of Kickstart participants in roles such as colour and materials design, prototype build technicians and studio engineering assistants.More than 100,000 young people have started jobs through the government’s Kickstart scheme since its launch last year. According to the Department for Work and Pensions, an average of 3,400 people have started Kickstart jobs each week over the past month as organisations ramped up their hiring activity to fill vacancies. The scheme, which offers employers subsidies for providing job placements for 16-24 year olds on universal credit,