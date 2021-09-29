Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: HR consultancy of the year

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

CitrusHR Consulting, formerly Reabur

CitrusHR Consulting was formed in 2010 by Georgina Read and Kirsty Senior – two university friends who wanted to break free from the 9-5 corporate lifestyle and deliver creative HR solutions to small businesses. The consultancy has grown organically and steadily year-on-year. Its staff work part-time and flexible working is proving to be the core of the business models success. The consultancy has developed an exceptional reputation among its clients and wider network who frequently refer other businesses to them as a result, and their staff are engaged, motivated and loyal.CitrusHR Consulting has a key client base of more than 40 small-medium sized business in the South-West covering Bristol, Bath and Gloucestershire and a few based in London. The team works with small businesses dealing with high pressure and often very sensitive and confidential issues, from gross misconduct dismissals to complex ill health challenges. Last year was particularly challenging for the team, on both a personal and work level. Every team member executed the continuous high standard of work that the consultancy strives for, all while juggling family life. Over the past few months the team have been busy supporting clients to implement hybrid working models. It has ensured its clients are competitive in the recruitment market as focus is placed on sustaining work-life balance and reducing stress. The consultancy has also expanded in the agricultural industry where HR advice historically hasn’t been seen as integral to business operations. Now through reputation and word of mouth CitrusHR Consulting has proven invaluable in putting in l