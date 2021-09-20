Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Talent Management Award

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Coca-Cola HBC (CCH)

The Personnel Today Awards 2021 return to the Grosvenor House Hotel on London's Park Lane on 16 November. Register your interest in attending here.

Lloyds Banking Group

Like many other food and beverage companies, Coca-Cola faces changes in consumer habits reducing consumption, as well as disrupted supply chains due to the pandemic. This means the company must make the most of the hidden skills and talents of employees, ensure work is distributed equally and there are increased opportunities for learning and development.The organisation created a gig-work platform called the Opportunity Marketplace to match talents with opportunities. Every employee can create their own profile, detailing their skills, availability, and the types of projects they’d like to work on. Project ‘owners’ can create projects lasting up to four months and anyone can apply, and there is limited involvement from HR. The marketplace was delivered in just six weeks in April and May 2020 and was scaled up across 28 countries. The team delivered sessions with country general managers and senior leaders to explain the concept and garner support, while country champions helped to sustain adoption. More than 1,600 profiles have been created on the platform, and employees have rated their satisfaction as 4.5/5. Coca-Cola estimates it has unlocked the equivalent of 13,200 person hours, worth €220,000 in value. Because employees can get involved in cross-functional projects it will help them build modular careers and gain intercultural experiences without relocation.A review of organisational capability at the bank revealed the need for a structured development programme for leaders. The review found that aspiring managers were keen to move into leadership but found it hard to introduce learning alongside their day job; there was a lack of clarity on leadership skills needed; and there was a lack of solid leaders