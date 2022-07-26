Personnel Today Awards 2022 shortlist announced

The Personnel Today Awards 2022 shortlist has been unveiled, with more than 100 organisations being recognised for their excellence in people management.
Now in their 24th year, the Personnel Today Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of HR and L&D teams across a broad church of employers of all sizes and the suppliers that support them, organisations that put their workforce at the heart of what they do.
Our judging panel submitted their feedback and scores for each entrant, and from that, the 2022 Personnel Today Awards shortlists were created across 24 categories.
Organisations to make the grade range from Aviva, BT and Coca-Cola HBC, all the way through to William Hill, Yodel and Zest Technology. The full shortlist is below.
Personnel Today editor and chair of the judging panel Rob Moss said: “As we have emerged from the pandemic and employers face perhaps the most challenging labour market in decades, our judges were impressed by the creativity, innovation and hard work displayed across a highly competitive collection of entries.
“Congratulations to every one of our finalists – we can’t wait to celebrate your achievements in November!”
Starting next month, Personnel Today will start profiling each of the entries in every category, highlighting the very best in the profession and its suppliers.
This year’s awards include a new categories for Candidate Experience and Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year and introduce new Workplace Culture and Performance Management prizes.
The ceremony will take place on 15 November 2022 at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, London. The evening comprises a champagne reception, three-course fine dining menu, entertainment, the winners ceremony and an after-party.
Apprenticeship Employer of the Year
- Bagnalls
- Channel 4
- Energus
- DPD UK
- Pepper Advantage
- Pets at Home Group
- Savills
- Wincanton
- XPO Logistics
Candidate Experience Award
- Dee Set
- Dishoom
- IWG
- Paddy Power
Change Management Award
- Aviva
- BT
- Edge Hill University
- Eton College
- Northumberland County Council
- Pelion IoT
Employment Law Firm of the Year
- ESP Law
- Irwin Mitchell
- Trowers & Hamlins
- Winckworth Sherwood
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award
sponsored by The Guardian Jobs
- Aggregate Industries
- Capita Modular People Solutions
- Coca-Cola HBC
- DPD UK
- J Murphy & Sons
- Kier Group
- Police Now
- South Western Railway
- Travelodge Hotels
Excellence in Public Service HR Award
- Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
- Civil Service HR Casework in partnership with MatchFit
- Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital
- Northumberland County Council
Family Friendly Employer of the Year
- LGPS Central
- Resource Solutions
- Reward Gateway
- RHP Group
- Saga Group
Health & Wellbeing Award – Private Sector
sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group
- Capgemini in partnership with Peppy
- Co-op in partnership with YuLife
- Dishoom
- Grosvenor Property UK
- Pets at Home Group
- RHP Group
- Weir Minerals Europe
- Welcome Break
- Yodel
Health and Wellbeing Award – Public Sector
sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group
- Civil Service HR – Policy & Practice
- Great Western Railway
- NHS England and Improvement in partnership with Passe-Partout Consulting
- South Western Railway
HR Consultancy of the Year
- Caerus Executive
- HR Solutions
- Innecto Reward Consulting
- Jungle HR
- Peoplewise
- Phase 3
- The TCM Group
HR Director of the Year
- Jessica Aldersley, Comply Direct
- Robert Hicks, Reward Gateway
- Justin Johnson, Elior UK
- Karen Nightingall, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital
- Loretta Perry, Pelion IoT
- Helen Redfern, Kier
HR Impact Award
sponsored by XpertHR
- BT
- Elior UK
- Global Banking School
- NatWest Group
- Pets at Home Group
- South Western Railway
- TALIS Management Holding
- William Hill
HR Team of the Year
sponsored by PeopleScout
- Edge Hill University
- Global Banking School
- McLaren Automotive
- N Brown Group
- Saga Group
- TALIS Management Holding
- Travelodge Hotels
- Wincanton
HR Tech Provider of the Year
- Balance App
- Benefex
- BrightHR
- Ceridian
- Culture Amp
- Lattice
- OpenBlend
- RoleMapper
- Zest Technology
HR Technology Award
- Clyde & Co in partnership with Cappfinity
- Peninsula Business Services
- Stein IAS
- Tesco in partnership with Electric Circus
- Travelodge Hotels
Innovation in Recruitment Award
- Clyde & Co in partnership with Cappfinity
- Cumbria Northumbria Tyne and Wear NHS Trust in partnership with Workforce One
- Dee Set
- Dishoom
- Essex County Council in partnership with PeopleScout
- IWG
- King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with Resource Solutions
- Paddy Power
L&D Supplier of the Year
- Cornerstone OnDemand
- Electric Circus
- LAS
- Saville Assessment
- The Happy Learning Company
Learning & Development Award
- Audley Group
- Dishoom
- HSBC
- N Brown Group
- NatWest Group
- Network Rail
- Pets at Home Group
- Student Roost
- William Hill
Performance Management Award
sponsored by Lattice
- AstraZeneca in partnership with LHH and Advantexe
- House of Commons
- N Brown Group
- Vertas Group
Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award
- E.ON in partnership with Edenred
- Ocado Group in partnership with Benefex
- Optiseller
- Pets at Home Group
- Welcome Break
Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year
- Capita Modular People Solutions
- Resource Solutions
- New Street Consulting Group
- Saville Assessment, a WTW Company
Talent Management Award
- Coca-Cola HBC
- Leaders Romans Group
- N Brown Group
- NatWest Group
- Rolls-Royce
- Student Roost
- Vertas Group
Workplace Culture Award – Larger Organisations
sponsored by HSBC
- Citipost Mail
- Cornerstone OnDemand
- Dishoom
- IMI
- Leaders Romans Group
- Pets at Home Group
- SAGA Group
- South Western Railway
Workplace Culture Award – Smaller Organisations
sponsored by HSBC
- Arden University
- Financial Services Compensation Scheme
- Grosvenor Property UK
- M:M Bio
- Maverick Media
- Ombudsman Services
- Reward Gateway
- Zopa
