Personnel Today Awards 2022 shortlist announced

The Personnel Today Awards 2022 shortlist has been unveiled, with more than 100 organisations being recognised for their excellence in people management.

Now in their 24th year, the Personnel Today Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of HR and L&D teams across a broad church of employers of all sizes and the suppliers that support them, organisations that put their workforce at the heart of what they do.

Our judging panel submitted their feedback and scores for each entrant, and from that, the 2022 Personnel Today Awards shortlists were created across 24 categories.

Organisations to make the grade range from Aviva, BT and Coca-Cola HBC, all the way through to William Hill, Yodel and Zest Technology. The full shortlist is below.

Personnel Today editor and chair of the judging panel Rob Moss said: “As we have emerged from the pandemic and employers face perhaps the most challenging labour market in decades, our judges were impressed by the creativity, innovation and hard work displayed across a highly competitive collection of entries.

“Congratulations to every one of our finalists – we can’t wait to celebrate your achievements in November!”

Starting next month, Personnel Today will start profiling each of the entries in every category, highlighting the very best in the profession and its suppliers.

This year’s awards include a new categories for Candidate Experience and Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year and introduce new Workplace Culture and Performance Management prizes.

The ceremony will take place on 15 November 2022 at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, London. The evening comprises a champagne reception, three-course fine dining menu, entertainment, the winners ceremony and an after-party.

Apprenticeship Employer of the Year

Bagnalls

Channel 4

Energus

DPD UK

Pepper Advantage

Pets at Home Group

Savills

Wincanton

XPO Logistics

Candidate Experience Award

Dee Set

Dishoom

IWG

Paddy Power

Change Management Award

Aviva

BT

Edge Hill University

Eton College

Northumberland County Council

Pelion IoT

Employment Law Firm of the Year

ESP Law

Irwin Mitchell

Trowers & Hamlins

Winckworth Sherwood

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award

Aggregate Industries

Capita Modular People Solutions

Coca-Cola HBC

DPD UK

J Murphy & Sons

Kier Group

Police Now

South Western Railway

Travelodge Hotels

Excellence in Public Service HR Award

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Civil Service HR Casework in partnership with MatchFit

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital

Northumberland County Council

Family Friendly Employer of the Year

LGPS Central

Resource Solutions

Reward Gateway

RHP Group

Saga Group

Health & Wellbeing Award – Private Sector

Capgemini in partnership with Peppy

Co-op in partnership with YuLife

Dishoom

Grosvenor Property UK

Pets at Home Group

RHP Group

Weir Minerals Europe

Welcome Break

Yodel

Health and Wellbeing Award – Public Sector

Civil Service HR – Policy & Practice

Great Western Railway

NHS England and Improvement in partnership with Passe-Partout Consulting

South Western Railway

HR Consultancy of the Year

Caerus Executive

HR Solutions

Innecto Reward Consulting

Jungle HR

Peoplewise

Phase 3

The TCM Group

HR Director of the Year

Jessica Aldersley, Comply Direct

Robert Hicks, Reward Gateway

Justin Johnson, Elior UK

Karen Nightingall, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital

Loretta Perry, Pelion IoT

Helen Redfern, Kier

HR Impact Award

BT

Elior UK

Global Banking School

NatWest Group

Pets at Home Group

South Western Railway

TALIS Management Holding

William Hill

HR Team of the Year

Edge Hill University

Global Banking School

McLaren Automotive

N Brown Group

Saga Group

TALIS Management Holding

Travelodge Hotels

Wincanton

HR Tech Provider of the Year

Balance App

Benefex

BrightHR

Ceridian

Culture Amp

Lattice

OpenBlend

RoleMapper

Zest Technology

HR Technology Award

Clyde & Co in partnership with Cappfinity

Peninsula Business Services

Stein IAS

Tesco in partnership with Electric Circus

Travelodge Hotels

Innovation in Recruitment Award

Clyde & Co in partnership with Cappfinity

Cumbria Northumbria Tyne and Wear NHS Trust in partnership with Workforce One

Dee Set

Dishoom

Essex County Council in partnership with PeopleScout

IWG

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with Resource Solutions

Paddy Power

L&D Supplier of the Year

Cornerstone OnDemand

Electric Circus

LAS

Saville Assessment

The Happy Learning Company

Learning & Development Award

Audley Group

Dishoom

HSBC

N Brown Group

NatWest Group

Network Rail

Pets at Home Group

Student Roost

William Hill

Performance Management Award

AstraZeneca in partnership with LHH and Advantexe

House of Commons

N Brown Group

Vertas Group

Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award

E.ON in partnership with Edenred

Ocado Group in partnership with Benefex

Optiseller

Pets at Home Group

Welcome Break

Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year

Capita Modular People Solutions

Resource Solutions

New Street Consulting Group

Saville Assessment, a WTW Company

Talent Management Award

Coca-Cola HBC

Leaders Romans Group

N Brown Group

NatWest Group

Rolls-Royce

Student Roost

Vertas Group

Workplace Culture Award – Larger Organisations

Citipost Mail

Cornerstone OnDemand

Dishoom

IMI

Leaders Romans Group

Pets at Home Group

SAGA Group

South Western Railway

Workplace Culture Award – Smaller Organisations

Arden University

Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Grosvenor Property UK

M:M Bio

Maverick Media

Ombudsman Services

Reward Gateway

Zopa

