Personnel Today Awards 2023 shortlist unveiled

The Personnel Today Awards 2023 shortlist has been announced, as we celebrate the exceptional achievements of HR and L&D in our 25th anniversary year.
The shortlist includes a broad gamut of employers of all sizes and the suppliers that support them, organisations that put their workforce at the heart of what they do.
Our judges have submitted their expert feedback and scores for each submission, and we can now announce the 2023 Personnel Today Awards shortlists across all the categories.
Personnel Today Awards 2023
Organisations to make the grade range from AstraZeneca, Bank of Ireland and the Civil Service, all the way through to Virgin Media O2, the White Company and Zopa. The full shortlist is below.
Personnel Today editor and chair of the judging panel Rob Moss said: “In our special 25th anniversary year, our judges have been blown away by the quality and creativity in this year’s entries, so congratulations to all our finalists!
“Huge thanks to our judges, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the awards ceremony in November.”
Over the coming weeks and months, Personnel Today will start profiling the entries in every category, highlighting the very best in the profession and its suppliers.
The Personnel Today Awards welcome a swathe of new sponsors too, with Oracle, LHH, Employment Hero and Make UK joining PeopleScout, HSBC, XpertHR and Lloyds Banking Group as generous supporters of the event.
The awards evening takes place on 21 November 2023 at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, London, with the evening comprising a champagne reception, fine dining, entertainment, the winners’ ceremony and an after-party.
The Personnel Today Awards 2023 Shortlist
Candidate Experience Award
bp retail
FreeAgent
Heathrow in partnership with PeopleScout
HSBC in partnership with Meet & Engage
Southern Health & Social Care Trust in partnership with HealthSectorTalent
Tata Consultancy Services
Change Management Award
Burberry in partnership with The TCM Group
Mitie
The White Company
Digital HR and Technology Award
Bagnalls
Dishoom
Lenovo in partnership with Mentor Group
Snowflake in partnership with Benefex
The Perfume Shop
Wickes Building Supplies
Wilson James
Early Careers Award
DPD UK
IRIS Software Group
Lloyds Banking Group
MBDA
Steer Automotive Group
Virgin Media O2
Employee Experience Award
iPSL in partnership with Benefex
Fishawack in partnership with Culture Amp
iQ Student Accommodation
South Kesteven District Council
Zopa
Employment Law Firm of the Year
Burges Salmon
Irwin Mitchell
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – Larger Employers
AstraZeneca
DHL Supply Chain
Entain
FirstGroup
HSBC UK
Lloyds Banking Group
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – Smaller Employers
Aster Group
Browne Jacobson
Great Western Railway
Macmillan
NHS Kent and Medway in partnership with Alchemist and Enact
South Western Railway
SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK
Vita Health Group
Excellence in Public Service HR Award
Sponsored by Oracle
AuditOne
South Kesteven District Council
Southern Health and Social Care Trust in Partnership with HealthSectorTalent
Family Friendly Employer of the Year
Bank of Ireland
Biffa
Zopa
Health & Wellbeing Award – Larger Employers
Sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group
Bank of Ireland
Central Co-op
Great Western Railway
LexisNexis Risk Solutions in partnership with Kamwell
South Western Railway
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Health & Wellbeing Award – Smaller Employers
Sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group
Birketts
Dishoom
Health Assured
MTR Elizabeth line
RSPCA
Trowers & Hamlins
Wigan & Leigh College
HR Director of the Year
Sponsored by LHH
Ellie Jobes, Bagnalls
Jane Pateman, Biffa
Janine Leightley, Bright Horizons Work and Family Solutions
Elly Tzouvanni, Silver Cloud HR
HR Impact Award
Sponsored by XpertHR
Burberry in partnership with The TCM Group
Healthcare Homes Group
Macmillan
Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust
MTR Elizabeth line
Skyscanner in partnership with Benefex
HR Team of the Year
Sponsored by headline sponsor PeopleScout
Government of Jersey
Great Western Railway
HSBC UK
Steer Automotive Group
HR Tech Provider of the Year
Culture Amp
HealthSectorTalent
Meet & Engage
OpenBlend
Zalaris
Hybrid Working Award
Sponsored by Employment Hero
Bank of Ireland
HSBC UK
RSPCA
UCAS
Innovation in Recruitment Award
Civil Service Fast Stream in partnership with PeopleScout
Entain
GKN Aerospace in partnership with Dawson Walker
HCA Healthcare UK
L&D Supplier of the Year
Development Beyond Learning
Fuel Learning
Huler
Management Dynamics Global
Purple Story
Resilience Development Co.
Skillsoft
Large HR Consultancy of the Year
Civil Service HR Casework in partnership with MatchFit
HR Solutions
Peninsula Business Services
Progeny
Vero HR
Small HR Consultancy of the Year
Bailes Partners Consulting
Let’s Talk Talent
Oculus HR
Parent and Professional
The TCM Group
Learning & Development Award – Larger Employers
AstraZeneca
Bank of Ireland
Lloyds Banking Group
Phoenix Group
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
The Happy Consultancy Group
Learning & Development Award – Smaller Employers
ATS Euromaster
Bagnalls in Partnership with Discovery Recruitment and Training
Channel 4 Television
Dishoom
Element Six
St James’s Place
Wood Mackenzie
Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award
Beyondly
Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Target Group in partnership with Edenred
The AA in partnership with Benefex
The First Mile
Welcome Break
Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year
HealthSectorTalent
Omni Resource Management Solutions
ResourceBank
Saville Assessment
Talent Management Award
Sponsored by Make UK
Civil Service HR Casework
Ricoh UK
Transport for London
Weir Minerals
Workplace Culture Award – Larger Employers
Sponsored by HSBC UK
Elior UK
IRIS Software Group
South Western Railway
Zopa
Workplace Culture Award – Smaller Employers
Sponsored by HSBC UK
Beyondly
British Society for Rheumatology
KellyDeli
Perfetti Van Melle
Silver Cloud HR