Personnel Today Awards 2023 shortlist unveiled

The Personnel Today Awards 2023 shortlist has been announced, as we celebrate the exceptional achievements of HR and L&D in our 25th anniversary year.

The shortlist includes a broad gamut of employers of all sizes and the suppliers that support them, organisations that put their workforce at the heart of what they do.

Our judges have submitted their expert feedback and scores for each submission, and we can now announce the 2023 Personnel Today Awards shortlists across all the categories.

Organisations to make the grade range from AstraZeneca, Bank of Ireland and the Civil Service, all the way through to Virgin Media O2, the White Company and Zopa. The full shortlist is below.

Personnel Today editor and chair of the judging panel Rob Moss said: “In our special 25th anniversary year, our judges have been blown away by the quality and creativity in this year’s entries, so congratulations to all our finalists!

“Huge thanks to our judges, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the awards ceremony in November.”

Over the coming weeks and months, Personnel Today will start profiling the entries in every category, highlighting the very best in the profession and its suppliers.

The Personnel Today Awards welcome a swathe of new sponsors too, with Oracle, LHH, Employment Hero and Make UK joining PeopleScout, HSBC, XpertHR and Lloyds Banking Group as generous supporters of the event.

The awards evening takes place on 21 November 2023 at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane, London, with the evening comprising a champagne reception, fine dining, entertainment, the winners’ ceremony and an after-party.

The Personnel Today Awards 2023 Shortlist

Candidate Experience Award

bp retail

FreeAgent

Heathrow in partnership with PeopleScout

HSBC in partnership with Meet & Engage

Southern Health & Social Care Trust in partnership with HealthSectorTalent

Tata Consultancy Services

Change Management Award

Burberry in partnership with The TCM Group

Mitie

The White Company

Digital HR and Technology Award

Bagnalls

Dishoom

Lenovo in partnership with Mentor Group

Snowflake in partnership with Benefex

The Perfume Shop

Wickes Building Supplies

Wilson James

Early Careers Award

DPD UK

IRIS Software Group

Lloyds Banking Group

MBDA

Steer Automotive Group

Virgin Media O2

Employee Experience Award

iPSL in partnership with Benefex

Fishawack in partnership with Culture Amp

iQ Student Accommodation

South Kesteven District Council

Zopa

Employment Law Firm of the Year

Burges Salmon

Irwin Mitchell

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – Larger Employers

AstraZeneca

DHL Supply Chain

Entain

FirstGroup

HSBC UK

Lloyds Banking Group

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award – Smaller Employers

Aster Group

Browne Jacobson

Great Western Railway

Macmillan

NHS Kent and Medway in partnership with Alchemist and Enact

South Western Railway

SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

Vita Health Group

Excellence in Public Service HR Award

Sponsored by Oracle

AuditOne

South Kesteven District Council

Southern Health and Social Care Trust in Partnership with HealthSectorTalent

Family Friendly Employer of the Year

Bank of Ireland

Biffa

Zopa

Health & Wellbeing Award – Larger Employers

Sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group

Bank of Ireland

Central Co-op

Great Western Railway

LexisNexis Risk Solutions in partnership with Kamwell

South Western Railway

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Health & Wellbeing Award – Smaller Employers

Sponsored by Lloyds Banking Group

Birketts

Dishoom

Health Assured

MTR Elizabeth line

RSPCA

Trowers & Hamlins

Wigan & Leigh College

HR Director of the Year

Sponsored by LHH

Ellie Jobes, Bagnalls

Jane Pateman, Biffa

Janine Leightley, Bright Horizons Work and Family Solutions

Elly Tzouvanni, Silver Cloud HR

HR Impact Award

Sponsored by XpertHR

Burberry in partnership with The TCM Group

Healthcare Homes Group

Macmillan

Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust

MTR Elizabeth line

Skyscanner in partnership with Benefex

HR Team of the Year

Sponsored by headline sponsor PeopleScout

Government of Jersey

Great Western Railway

HSBC UK

Steer Automotive Group

HR Tech Provider of the Year

Culture Amp

HealthSectorTalent

Meet & Engage

OpenBlend

Zalaris

Hybrid Working Award

Sponsored by Employment Hero

Bank of Ireland

HSBC UK

RSPCA

UCAS

Innovation in Recruitment Award

Civil Service Fast Stream in partnership with PeopleScout

Entain

GKN Aerospace in partnership with Dawson Walker

HCA Healthcare UK

L&D Supplier of the Year

Development Beyond Learning

Fuel Learning

Huler

Management Dynamics Global

Purple Story

Resilience Development Co.

Skillsoft

Large HR Consultancy of the Year

Civil Service HR Casework in partnership with MatchFit

HR Solutions

Peninsula Business Services

Progeny

Vero HR

Small HR Consultancy of the Year

Bailes Partners Consulting

Let’s Talk Talent

Oculus HR

Parent and Professional

The TCM Group

Learning & Development Award – Larger Employers

AstraZeneca

Bank of Ireland

Lloyds Banking Group

Phoenix Group

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Happy Consultancy Group

Learning & Development Award – Smaller Employers

ATS Euromaster

Bagnalls in Partnership with Discovery Recruitment and Training

Channel 4 Television

Dishoom

Element Six

St James’s Place

Wood Mackenzie

Reward, Recognition and Benefits Award

Beyondly

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Target Group in partnership with Edenred

The AA in partnership with Benefex

The First Mile

Welcome Break

Talent Acquisition Partner of the Year

HealthSectorTalent

Omni Resource Management Solutions

ResourceBank

Saville Assessment

Talent Management Award

Sponsored by Make UK

Civil Service HR Casework

Ricoh UK

Transport for London

Weir Minerals

Workplace Culture Award – Larger Employers

Sponsored by HSBC UK

Elior UK

IRIS Software Group

South Western Railway

Zopa

Workplace Culture Award – Smaller Employers

Sponsored by HSBC UK

Beyondly

British Society for Rheumatology

KellyDeli

Perfetti Van Melle

Silver Cloud HR

