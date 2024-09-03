Personnel Today Awards 2024 shortlist: Employment Law Firm of the Year

Legal HR teams are at the forefront of cases that shape the law and must set the highest standards when it comes to their own observance of diversity, social mobility and employee engagement requirements. As we continue our profiles of those employers who have made the shortlist for the Personnel Today Awards 2024, we look at those who caught the judges’ eyes in the Employment Law Firm of the Year category.

Boyes Turner

The leisure and hospitality sector faces significant challenges in recruiting, retaining, and developing talent due to Brexit, Covid, and legislative changes. Boyes Turner’s employment team has become a key partner in addressing these issues, offering support in areas such as skills shortages, immigration, employee engagement, and diversity initiatives. The sector is experiencing severe staff shortages, with job vacancies 48% above pre-pandemic levels, leading to reduced capacity for many businesses. Boyes Turner collaborates with clients to build sustainable workforces and support international employees in navigating complex immigration systems.

Personnel Today Awards Grosvenor House Hotel, 19 November 2024

Book your table now

The firm’s tailored solutions include the GAE Hospitality Internship Scheme, which helps clients address skills shortages by facilitating internships through partnerships with European culinary schools. The EDI Compass service aids businesses in fostering inclusive workplaces through equality audits, strategy development, and diversity training. Boyes Turner also supports clients with gender pay gap reporting, contributing to positive trends in pay equity.

Boyes Turner’s Player Assistance Package offers legal support for football players, addressing issues such as family, home, and career. Boyes Turner’s strategic advice has helped hotel clients, one of which saw a 29.3% increase in spa therapy revenue after adopting a new global recruitment initiative for skilled therapists. Boyes Turner continues to invest in the sector, driving innovation and supporting clients in attracting and developing exceptional talent to maintain the UK’s world-class hospitality and leisure economy.

Charles Russell Speechlys

This law firm was instructed to advise Odey Asset Management LLP in the context of sexual misconduct allegations brought to light by the Financial Times and Tortoise Media in June 2023. These allegations related to the behaviour of the founder and hedge fund manager, Crispin Odey. The company was under existential pressure given the nature of the allegations.

Charles Russell Speechlys assisted Odey Asset Management in strategically supporting the firm to remove Odey from the business and woking closely with the HR and the ExCo of the LLP to deal with the crisis relating to staff and “star” fund managers who were unsettled and distressed by the existential crisis. The firm also supported the business and HR in managed exits of various staff as the business contracted. It also had to work closely with HR to ameliorate staff grievances and issues arising from the allegattions and the reputational impact on the business.

The case is likely to have contributed to the buttressing of the law and new duty on employers to take reasonable steps to avoid sexual harassment in the workplace. As a watershed case, it is often cited by professionals when discussing how behaviour and culture can effectively capsize an otherwise healthy business.

Irwin Mitchell

Irwin Mitchell’s employment team consists of 70 solicitors working together across the UK, building strong client relationships and addressing HR issues from a legal perspective. The firm encourages employees to bring their ‘whole self’ to work, which fosters an inclusive environment but can create legal challenges. To manage potential conflicts between freedom of expression and workplace policies, Irwin Mitchell provides training, webinars, and bespoke legal advice to help employers maintain a professional and respectful workplace.

Amid economic uncertainty, inflation, and a cost-of-living crisis, businesses are focused on cost-cutting while facing the ‘great resignation’. Irwin Mitchell ensures fair treatment of employees through innovative pricing solutions like IMhrplus, ‘Bank of Hours’, and Employment Tribunal insurance, offering flexibility and protection against costly tribunal claims. The firm is also recognised for advising employees during mass redundancies or restructures, ensuring they are informed and advised within tight timescales.

Diversity and inclusion remains a priority, with Irwin Mitchell working closely with HR clients to create custom training modules that promote positive EDI practices. The firm also provides in-person training for executives and managers to ensure a thorough understanding of EDI principles.

Irwin Mitchell’s expertise in holiday pay and legislative changes, along with its proactive approach to upcoming election-related legislative uncertainty, solidifies its status as a thought leader in the legal sector. The firm continues to attract new clients through its sector specialisms and legal expertise.

Mishcon de Reya

Mishcon de Reya’s employment team, comprising over 70 lawyers, is one of the largest and most respected in the UK, known for handling challenging and complex cases that influence the legal landscape. The team advises both corporate clients and senior executives, offering strategic guidance tailored to their business needs. It is particularly skilled in supporting start-ups and scale-ups in the innovation economy, providing legal advice on UK and global talent strategies to drive growth post-fundraise.

The team is recognised for its expertise in handling sensitive and high-profile matters, including workplace investigations and disputes involving restrictive covenants, team moves, whistleblowing, and discrimination claims. Mishcon de Reya also has a market-leading High Court disputes practice, known for managing complex, multijurisdictional litigation.

Collaboration is central to the team’s approach, working closely with other departments within the firm, such as business immigration, reputation management, and commercial litigation, to deliver comprehensive and integrated services. The team also conducts large-scale investigations using the latest technology to ensure efficiency.

Mishcon de Reya is at the forefront of innovation, particularly in legal technology. Its AI capabilities, developed in-house, enhance service delivery while maintaining strict data security. The firm’s commitment to innovation and client service drives its leadership in the legal sector, offering bespoke solutions to complex legal challenges.

Shakespeare Martineau

Shakespeare Martineau’s national employment team consists of 15 highly skilled lawyers who provide comprehensive legal advice across various sectors, with a strong focus on the education sector. The team is particularly renowned for its investigative work, handling complex cases involving discrimination, disciplinary issues, financial irregularities, and whistleblowing. Over the past two years, the team has developed a dedicated investigations unit, which has successfully managed high-profile cases.

The team has grown from a regional heavyweight to a national leader in employment law, particularly in managing sensitive and complex employment matters. The team has also seen significant revenue growth, expanding its services across different sectors, including healthcare and transport, where it has successfully handled critical investigations. For example, the team investigated serious allegations in the healthcare sector, ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals and maintaining the trust of regulatory bodies.

Shakespeare Martineau is one of the largest legal and professional services groups to be named a certified B-Corporation – one of 28 organisations with over 1,000 employees to achieve this in the UK. This shows how the firm leads by example and its seriousness about its responsibility to consider the impact of business decisions on people, the planet, and communities.

The firm is known for its innovative approach, using the latest technology to conduct investigations efficiently. This proactive and forward-thinking mindset has positioned the team as a leader in the legal sector. The employment team plays a crucial role in the firm’s success, offering exceptional legal services, building client trust, and driving revenue growth.

Starford Legal HR

Starford emphasises collaboration to deliver success, offering legal services alongside operational strategy, project management, and people-related consultancy. Its flexible service means clients only pay for support when needed, avoiding unnecessary costs. Starford works with organisations of all sizes across various sectors, united by a commitment to doing the right thing by their people, their organisation, and the law. The firm’s affordable fees and flexible business model make its services accessible to any organisation.

Starford pairs each people consultant with a solicitor, ensuring clients receive both operational and legal expertise. This unique approach allows for proactive management, helping clients identify and mitigate potential issues before they escalate. Recent projects include investigations into sexual harassment claims at a university and complex grievance cases for a national charity, with the pairing model ensuring thorough and legally sound outcomes.

Founded in 2015, Starford rejects traditional legal firm practices, such as billable hours targets, in favour of a flexible working culture that prioritises client satisfaction. The firm’s flat-fee structure promotes transparency and efficiency, and all lawyers operate at a partner level, providing high-quality services at a lower cost.

Starford hosts an annual free event featuring prominent speakers, aligning with business leaders who share its values. This strategy has contributed to company growth, increasing its client roster and turnover through repeat business and recommendations.