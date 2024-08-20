Personnel Today Awards 2024 shortlist: L&D Supplier of the Year

The judges were impressed with all the entrants in a hotly contested field for this category. The eight companies that made it on to the shortlist for L&D Supplier of the Year showed work beyond improving and introducing skills also contributed to employee wellbeing, morale and workplace culture.

Bit Famous in partnership with Shawbrook Bank

Bit Famous operates in the professional development sector, offering specialised training and coaching programmes to enhance leadership, communication, and confidence among mid-level managers. It serves financial institutions, corporate entities, and other businesses aiming to improve their internal talent pipelines and employee engagement. What it says sets it apart is its bespoke group coaching approach, fostering peer support and sustainable skill development, and its commitment to ethical leadership and sustainable business practices, which align with Shawbrook Bank’s ESG principles.

Shawbrook Bank noticed that some of its talented women at mid-manager level faced significant challenges in advancing their careers. Common issues included stress, burnout, low self-belief, frustrations with impactful communication, and dealing with outdated attitudes towards women. The bank, like many in the finance sector, suffers from a lack of visible female role models and low representation at board levels, risking the loss of talented women at mid-manager levels.

The IIC Programme, running from June to December 2023, focused on boosting participants’ confidence, influence, and communication skills through individual and group coaching. It started with a client explorer session to identify priority areas and included two coaching sessions per individual, four group coaching sessions, and continuous development resources. The programme created a network of like-minded women for support and ongoing development, including a WhatsApp accountability group.

The programme yielded improved job satisfaction, enhanced leadership capabilities, and career advancements. Participants formed a peer support network, contributing to a more inclusive corporate culture. The programme also fostered continuous improvement and innovation, leading to better team management and personal development strategies, and created a “mastermind” support group that continued post-course.

escalla

The NHS faced a rise in uncivil and violent behaviour toward staff, particularly in patient-facing roles, which negatively impacted their wellbeing. To address this, escalla was commissioned by NHS England to develop the Compassionate Conversations training programme. The aim was to equip NHS staff with the skills to handle difficult situations with compassion while safeguarding their health.

The programme was co-designed with NHS staff and experts, focusing on frontline primary and secondary care colleagues. It provided practical skills and knowledge to manage challenging conversations compassionately, with an emphasis on workplace well-being. The pilot phase received positive feedback, with a 95.1% satisfaction rate and a 93.1% likelihood of recommendation. Over 2,400 staff participated in the pilot.

In Phase 2, the programme expanded to train an additional 5,000 staff, incorporating feedback and tailored content. This phase saw a 26.6% increase in confidence and a 24.8% increase in competence among participants, maintaining high satisfaction and recommendation rates. Phase 3 continued to deliver strong outcomes, introducing train-the-trainer sessions and e-learning modules to ensure accessibility and continuous learning.

The programme successfully increased staff confidence and competence, improved wellbeing, and embedded a culture of compassionate communication within the NHS. Its innovative and collaborative approach addressed workforce challenges, demonstrating lasting impact and resource efficiency.

Management Dynamics

Management Dynamics uses its years of HR expertise to create data-driven learning experiences that elevate leadership development and transform company culture for global brands like Pandora and PepsiCo.

In 2021, the company partnered with Eakin, a global medical equipment provider based in Northern Ireland, to address gaps in its leadership pipeline, improve talent acquisition, and retain employees, ensuring a resilient workforce. Eakin, a family-run business that has become a global leader, faced challenges with succession planning, talent retention, and leadership development as it transitioned to professional management. The company’s goals included creating a robust succession plan, reducing turnover, and fostering an inclusive culture.

To meet Eakin’s needs, Management Dynamics developed the ‘Leadership Development Inspiring Excellence’ (LDIE) programme. This bespoke initiative, using tools like Korn Ferry 360 and the Advantycs® framework, focused on self-awareness and leadership growth. Two cohorts participated in a blend of face-to-face and virtual workshops, 1-2-1 coaching, and action learning groups, with each participant receiving eight tailored coaching sessions.

The LDIE programme led to significant improvements in qualities such as leadership skills, resilience, and strategic thinking. A notable 79% of the first cohort achieved promotions, and turnover among high-potential employees dropped to 7%, far below the company-wide rate. Eakin’s CEO praised Management Dynamics for delivering a programme that provided substantial benefits to both participants and the business.

Mindset Practice

Mindset Practice focuses on helping people perform well, maintain well-being, and collaborate effectively by fostering a growth mindset. Since 2018, it has used digital learning, mindset development psychometrics, and 360-degree feedback to help individuals and teams consistently approach challenges with a mindset of growth rather than survival. Most of the workforce (69%) operates from a mindset of survival, leading to issues like imposter syndrome, blame, and burnout. In contrast, only 31% show up with a growth mindset, which is linked to better adaptability, resilience, and collaboration.

Mindset Practice has worked with various clients, including James Paget University Hospital, the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), Thales UK, and Virgin Atlantic. The approach involves using the same tools but tailoring them to each client’s specific needs. For example, at James Paget University Hospital, the focus was on improving relationships between consultants and midwives, leading to better collaboration and reduced distrust. For Dstl, the goal was to boost self-belief and emotional intelligence, especially among neurodiverse participants, resulting in significant growth in mindset and reduced survival behaviors.

In Thales UK, the programme improved psychological safety and team collaboration, saving costs and enhancing reputation. At Virgin Atlantic, the training helped operational leaders and teams shift from feeling overwhelmed to embracing self-responsibility and resilience.

