Latest NewsEquality, diversity and inclusionPublic sectorRace discrimination

Probation worker receives settlement after monkey chants

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Pic: Shutterstock
Pic: Shutterstock

A man who worked for the HM Prison and Probation Service and was subjected to monkey chants has secured a financial settlement from his former employer.

According to the Equality and Human Rights Commission, which supported the case, Lloyd Odain was employed by a contractor used by the Probation Service. While working there, he was subjected to multiple incidents of racial discrimination and harassment.

In 2019, a fellow contractor made monkey chants towards Odain while he was talking to colleagues, and despite reports to managers, the member of staff was allowed to return to work after a flawed investigation.

Odain felt he had no choice but to leave the job he enjoyed, according to the EHRC.

In a legal case, the Probation Service did not dispute that the monkey chants took place, but focused on whether it had a liability to protect workers employed by third-parties from harassment by other workers who were also employed by third parties.

Race discrimination

EHRC’s legal fund for tackling race discrimination: what employers need to know 

Race discrimination 

HMPPS has now settled the case after a preliminary hearing. However, despite a financial settlement, there is no admission of liability or commitment from the organisation to review its policy around how contractors are treated.

Kishwer Falkner, chair of the EHRC, said: “Everyone going to work should expect to feel safe from harm and no one should suffer the shocking racism experienced by Mr Odain.

“Employers, third party contractors, and workers all benefit if any awful incidents like this are addressed quickly and appropriately by management.

“It is disappointing that, in this case, HM Prison and Probation Service chose to defend themselves on the basis of legal technicalities rather than to commit positively to protect and support their own staff. Racism is never acceptable.

“We hope the financial settlement will help Mr Odain move on from his experience. As Britain’s equality watchdog, we will continue to use our unique powers to help people like Mr Odain seek justice through initiatives like our fund for race discrimination cases.”

Odain said he felt “grossly let down” by the Probation Service.

“I worked in the Reading office for many years in different roles and took pride in my job helping people who were struggling to find a path in life.

“After being subjected to monkey chants and other racist behaviour, I followed the correct processes in making a complaint. I felt ignored and isolated as nothing appeared to be done. I then found out that the person who had behaved so appallingly was back working in the building.

“The thought of dealing with more racism, and having no support, left me with no option but to give up the job I enjoyed and was good at.

“I have spent more than three years fighting for change so that others shouldn’t face what I faced. I hope that, by exposing the horrendous treatment I suffered, HMPPS learn lessons from this case.”

Odain was represented by barristers from Doughty Street Chambers, supported by the EHRC’s fund for race discrimination cases.

 

 

HR opportunities in the public sector on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in the public sector

Jo Faragher

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Police Race Action Plan ‘follows structures that enable...

Director constructively dismissed by ‘male-dominated’ special effects firm

Nurses from overseas face discrimination and lack support

Institutional racism remains ‘a stain’ on NHS, warns...

McDonald’s faces fresh sexual harassment allegations

Police chief describes her force as ‘institutionally racist’

Whitehall accused of ‘racist bias’ in civil service...

Job ad by Ministry of Justice reinforced ’negative...

Worker unfairly dismissed following offensive Facebook posts

Investigations: what lessons does the Met Police review...