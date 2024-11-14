Rachel Reeves to announce pension megafunds

Rachel Reeves will today announce plans to create pension ‘megafunds’ aimed at unlocking £80bn of investment, as business disquiet grows over Budget costs on employers.

The chancellor will use her first ­Mansion House speech to the City of London to outline an overhaul of pension funds – the most important reform of pensions in the UK for decades, she claims – designed to free up money to grow the economy.

Energy infrastructure, tech start-ups and public services would benefit from the investment, it is thought. Reeves will say that UK public sector pension funds in their current form are not big enough to generate good returns for British savers.

The government will introduce legislation next year that will merge funds that are managed by 86 local government pension schemes. The combined schemes in England and Wales will manage assets worth about £500bn by 2030. Workers will not see any changes in the level of their contributions.

The government may ­also look at merging defined contribution schemes in the private sector, set to manage £800bn worth of assets by the end of the decade.

At present, savers’ money is invested by 60 different multi-employer schemes. The government will consult on setting a minimum size requirement for these funds.

Reeves’ plans are based on similar schemes in Australia and Canada, where pension funds take advantage of their size to invest in assets that have higher growth potential.

Reeves said: “Last month’s Budget fixed the foundations to restore economic stability. Now we’re going for growth. That starts with the biggest set of reforms to the pensions market in decades to unlock tens of billions of pounds of investment, boost people’s savings in retirement and drive economic growth.”

Zoe Alexander, director of policy and advocacy at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, told The Times: “[The] reform proposals are a positive step towards ensuring our system delivers the best value for money for savers.

“We support consolidation where it is in the interests of members and represents value for money.”

Employers’ concerns

Meanwhile, business leaders have told Reeves that measures announced in the budget – in particular the hike in employers’ national insurance contributions – would reduce growth. The British Retail Consortium said in a draft letter to Reeves that its members would not be able to absorb the costs.

“The sheer scale of new costs in the Autumn Budget and the speed with which they occur, together with costs from a raft of other regulation, create a cumulative burden that will make job losses inevitable, and higher prices a certainty,” it said.

The rate of employer’s NI contributions (NICs) will increase by 1.2 percentage points to 15% from April 2025. Employers’ costs will also increase because of the lowering of the minimum threshold, which means employers will start to pay NICs on employees’ earnings from £5,000 instead of the current £9,100 threshold.

The national living wage increases 6.7% from £11.44 to £12.21 per hour from April also, while 18 to 20-year-olds will see their national minimum wage rise by 16.3% to £10 per hour.

CBI response

Rain Newton-Smith, chief executive of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), echoed the BTC’s concerns. She said: “There’s a lot of disquiet in the business community on whether this government is solidly focused on that growth mission. If you look at the next three to five years you see that business investment is weaker because of decisions made in the Budget.

“Chief executives look at some of the measures in the budget and say this is going to make it harder to make the decisions to invest in the UK. Business leaders do credit the focus on long-term infrastructure … but what I don’t see is that real plan for growth over the next three to five years. I think that has really taken the business community by surprise.”

