National living wageBusiness performanceLatest NewsEconomics, government & businessMinimum wage

BT faces costs of £100m due to NI and minimum wage changes

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / 360b
BT is facing additional costs of around £100 million following last week’s Budget announcement by the chancellor.

The telecoms company said the financial burden is the result of the minimum wage increase and changes to employers’ national insurance (NI).

Its chief executive, Allison Kirkby, revealed the firm would have to offset the extra costs by raising its prices and using artificial intelligence to boost productivity.

She attributed 70-75% of the increase to the employers’ NI contribution changes, with the rest being due to the 6.7% hike in the national living wage.

Budget costs for employers

Budget 2024: Employers’ national insurance up to 15%

Employment experts react to Rachel Reeves’s Budget

Budget 2024: encouraging growth does not come cheaply

BT also admitted it had slashed another 2,000 jobs as part of a long-term plan to reduce costs. Overall, it plans to cut up to 55,000 roles globally by 2030.

The move comes as the firm reported a 10% decline in its pre-tax profits, which fell to £967m for the six months to 30 September, and a 3% drop in revenue to £10.1bn.

Rachel Reeves said from next April, employers’ NI contributions would increase by 1.2 percentage points to 15%. She also reduced the level at which employers start paying NI for staff from £9,100 to £5,000.

Matthew Newnham, employment partner at law firm Birketts, warned employers to take care when tackling the extra costs. He said: “Many employers are already taking action to mitigate the effects of the budget and might already be considering reducing headcount. Employment tribunals generally expect redundancies to be a ‘last resort’ for employers, so before taking that step, employers should carefully consider what other cost savings can be made.

“This might include, for example, delaying annual pay reviews or introducing a temporary recruitment freeze. Making contractual changes to employment terms and conditions to reduce costs is usually more complicated and requires careful advance planning.”

He stressed that if redundancies are the only option available, employers should make sure they follow a proper consultation process with affected employees, which may include collective consultation if proposing 20 or more redundancies.

Newnham added: “This can take a while to achieve, so preparing early is essential to avoid the potentially costly penalties of getting it wrong.”

 

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

