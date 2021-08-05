ApprenticeshipsEducation - further and higherLabour marketEducation - schoolLatest News

Pandemic pushes young people towards university despite employers’ preferences

by Adam McCulloch
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

More young people intend to undertake a university degree despite predictions of a decline in graduate jobs. New findings from skills and apprenticeship specialist City & Guilds show that 40% of school leavers intend to go to university yet only 18% of employers intend to recruit graduates to fill skills gaps in the next 12 months. [pullquote]As the jobs landscape continues to reel from the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit, it’s more important than ever before to understand that this isn’t the only option available to them” – Kirstie Donnelly, City & Guilds[/pullquote] It was also found that more than half of 17-19 year olds (57%) said the pandemic had influenced their decisions about post- education work and training with 20% saying they wanted to stay in full time education for longer than they originally intended. City & Guilds’ research has led it to argue that although university was the default choice for many, it in reality now overpromises and underdelivers for the young people of today. As a result, the organisation urges school leavers to consider all the options available when considering their next steps this August, once they've received their A level results. The skills body found that 40% of 17-19-year-olds in their final two years of school planned to go to university. This compared with 13% intending to look for an apprenticeship, and 22% who wanted to go straight into employment. City & Guilds suggested that the “rapidly changing and uncertain jobs market”,  was the main driver behind young people opting to go to university to improve their future career prospects, with 44% of school leavers considering university the best way to get a job, and 39% saying they know they will get paid well if they have a degree.
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

