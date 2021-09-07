Redundancies continue to fall in face of furlough finale

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The number of collective redundancies planned by employers continues to fall, despite the imminent closure of the government’s furlough funding. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) closes on 30 September and currently allows businesses to claim 60% of a furloughed employee’s pay, down from 80% before the summer. But there are currently no signs of the associated spike in redundancies that many predicted, after the Insolvency Service published data on the number of advanced notifications of redundancy submitted by employers in England, Scotland and Wales. Only 143 employers submitted HR1 forms – the statutory documentation required when any employer plans 20 or more lay-offs – in August, up slightly on July, but less than half the monthly number recorded before the coronavirus pandemic. Those employers planned a total of 12,687 redundancies, an 11% fall on July and a fraction of the 155,576 planned job cuts in July 2020.