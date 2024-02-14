Violence and abuse against retail staff up 50%

Violence and abuse against retail staff increased by 50% last year, prompting renewed calls for it to be made an offence in England and Wales.

A survey by the British Retail Consortium found that in the year to September 2023 there were on average 1,300 incidents of violence or verbal abuse against retail staff a day, up from 870 a day the year before.

Around 8,800 incidents resulted in injury, and incidents ranged from racial abuse and sexual harassment to physical assault and threats with weapons.

“Criminals are being given a free pass to steal goods and to abuse and assault retail colleagues. No one should have to go to work fearing for their safety. This is a crisis that demands action now,” said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

Retailers have spent around £1.2 billion on crime prevention measures such as CCTV, body-worn cameras and increased security staff, but violence and threats are still on the rise.

Customer theft doubled since last year to 16.7 million incidents, costing retailers £1.8 billion, according to the BRC’s annual crime survey. The increase in theft has coincided with rapid price increases.

The Union of Shop, Distribution and Allied Workers (Usdaw) reiterated its call for the government to make violence against a shopworker a standalone offence in England and Wales, as it is in Scotland.

Under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act in England and Wales, individuals found guilty of assaulting a public service worker including a police officer, firefighter, frontline health worker and retail employee can face up to two years in prison.

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of Usdaw, said: “It is deeply disturbing that the level of incidents faced by retail workers is now higher than ever, according to the BRC annual crime survey. Violence and abuse are not an acceptable part of the job and too many shopworkers suffer all too often.”

He said Usdaw supported Labour’s attempts to amend the government’s Criminal Justice Bill, so that the law is strengthened to protect shopworkers.

“A protection of shopworkers law is also supported by the BRC and many other retailers,” he said. “It already exists in Scotland and has secured over 500 convictions.”

In November nearly 90 retail leaders, including the bosses of Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Boots, wrote to the government to demand action on retail crime.

Earlier this month The Co-op said it had seen a 44% increase in shoplifting, abuse, violence and anti-social behaviour in a year, approaching 1,000 incidents a day across its 2,400 stores. Staff reported 1.325 physical assaults in 2023, up 34% from 2022.

Matt Hood, MD of Co-op Food, said: “We are seeing far too many prolific offenders persistently steal large volumes of products, in our shops every day, and, if they are stealing to fund addictions, the situation often becomes volatile and dangerous.

“Crime is an occupation for some – it is not petty crime, and it is not victimless. It is imperative MPs don’t turn their backs on shopworkers, and vote through the amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill to give my colleagues the protection they deserve. ”

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today