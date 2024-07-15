Latest NewsRetailViolence at work

New law on assaulting retail workers due this week

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Violence and abuse against retail staff went up by 50% last year, according to the British Retail Consortium
Shutterstock
Violence and abuse against retail staff went up by 50% last year, according to the British Retail Consortium
Shutterstock

The Labour government is expected to change the law this week to make assaulting retail workers a crime.

The Crime and Policing Bill will be announced on Wednesday this week (17 July) in the King’s Speech. It will make assaulting, threatening or abusing a retail worker a statutory standalone offence.

The previous government had intended to introduce the same into law in England and Wales later this year, but the timing of the general election meant amendments to legislation did not have the chance to become law.

It is already a specific offence in Scotland under the Protection of Workers (Retail and Age-restricted Goods and Services Act), which came into force in 2021.

Retail violence

Supermarkets call for action on shopworker abuse 

Violence and abuse against retail staff up 50%

Both parties have been lobbied by major retailers including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Boots to take action on rising crime against workers. The companies believe the cost-of-living crisis and a rise in organised crime has led to the increase.

Writing in the Times newspaper, Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy said the level of violence and abuse against his employees was “truly shocking”, reporting that 11 store workers were assaulted every day during the Christmas season. Almost four in 10 incidents involved a weapon.

A survey by the British Retail Consortium published in February found that violence and abuse against retail staff went up by 50% in the year to September 2023. Last year, a group of retailers wrote to the Home Office calling for assaults on staff to be better recorded.

Shopworkers’ union Usdaw said this weekend that the election of a new government provided “new hope that retail workers and the wider industry will get the recognition they deserve”.

General secretary Paddy Lillis said: “Labour has promised to reform business rates to help prevent job losses and shop closures, along with tackling the retail crime that blights the industry; both campaigns that Usdaw has promoted with the support of retailers.”

 

 

HR roles in retail and wholesale on Personnel Today

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.


Browse more HR roles in retail and wholesale

 

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines. Jo is also the author of 'Good Work, Great Technology', published in 2022 by Clink Street Publishing, charting the relationship between effective workplace technology and productive and happy employees. She won the Willis Towers Watson HR journalist of the year award in 2015 and has been highly commended twice.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Co-op publishes first socio-economic pay gap report

Tesco employees to receive £30 million from share...

Apple ‘genius’ unfairly dismissed under non-existent zero-tolerance policy

One in three retailers still have an all-white...

Exclusion from International Men’s Day post was harassment,...

Asos wants employees to attend more in-person meetings

Bonus boon for Games Workshop employees

Asda outsourcing plans prompt job fears

Investors pressure Amazon on union membership practices

Frontline workers’ mental health in decline