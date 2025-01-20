Right to neonatal care leave and pay to begin in April

Thousands of working families with babies in neonatal care will be entitled to additional time off as a day-one right, the government has confirmed.

It has laid regulations to implement the change, which subject to Parliamentary approval, will take effect from 6 April 2025, following the passing of the Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Act in 2023.

Currently, many working parents have to return to work while their babies are sick in hospital, and these measures aim to address some of the difficulties that thousands of parents face when their newborn is in neonatal care.

Neonatal care leave will apply to parents of babies who are admitted into neonatal care up to 28 days old and who have a continuous stay in hospital of seven days or longer.

These measures will allow eligible parents to take up to 12 weeks’ leave and, if eligible, pay, on top of any other leave they may be entitled to, including maternity and paternity leave.

Employment rights minister Justin Madders said: “Parents of children in neonatal care have more than enough to worry about without being concerned about how much annual leave they have left or whether they’ll be able to make ends meet.

“This entitlement will deliver certainty to them and their employers, setting baseline protections that give them the peace of mind to look after the one thing that matters most – their newborn baby.”

The Department for Business and Trade said the measure comes alongside the Employment Rights Bill and delivers on the government’s commitment to support families and protect the payslips of working people.

Alongside the leave entitlement, statutory neonatal care pay will be available to those who meet continuity of service requirements and a minimum earnings threshold.

Founder of charity The Smallest Things, Catriona Ogilvy, said: “The Smallest Things is delighted to see neonatal leave and pay move one step closer to being available to thousands of parents whose babies are born sick or premature.

“The stress and trauma experienced by families during a neonatal stay cannot be underestimated. In an instant, their world is turned upside down. No parent or carer should be sitting beside an incubator worrying about pay or work.

“This much-needed additional leave and pay means parents and carers can be with their baby or babies in hospital. We know the journey doesn’t end when it’s time to go home. The new law will give families essential time at home to bond, begin to recover from trauma and to care for a fragile baby or babies without the pressure of finances or returning to work too soon.”

Caroline Lee-Davey, chief executive at the charity Bliss, said: “At Bliss we know just how important it is that babies born premature or sick have both parents at their side in neonatal care during their challenging first weeks and months of life, playing a hands-on role in their care. By contrast, the lack of additional parental leave rights for parents to date has forced many to make the unimaginable choice to return to work in order to pay their bills while their baby is desperately ill in hospital.”

She added that she looks forward to working with government and employers to ensure that all eligible parents know about this new entitlement, as well as the wider information and support that they can access from Bliss throughout their neonatal journey.

