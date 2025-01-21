Most Gen Z workers value company ethics as much as pay

Two-thirds (61%) of generation Z professionals value company ethics as much as their pay packet according to research.

Those aged 18-27 years old generally want to work for an organisation that shares their principles, such as green credentials, social responsibility and honesty, it found.

The study by Co-operatives UK showed that 42% of individuals in this age group have even thought about leaving a job because their employer does not have strong enough values or social purpose, with a similar proportion (40%) refusing to apply or turning down a job at companies they believe are ‘unethical’.

Nearly three in five (59%) of those polled think they are more discerning about their place of work than older generations.

While the research found that Gen Z’s priorities are a good work-life balance and wages, cited by 63% and 62% respectively, they also want to work for employers that tackle the gender pay gap (29%), are honest and have integrity (28%), and take positive action within the community (20%).

However, only one in five (20%) placed importance on hybrid working, while a similar proportion (18%) were seeking a diverse workforce (18%).

Employee profit-sharing options and profits invested in the local community were both cited as important by 9% of respondents.

Rose Marley, CEO of Co-operatives UK, said: “Gen Z wants to reshape the future of work, demanding that businesses prioritise people, planet, and purpose over pure profit. Younger people want their work to be meaningful and impactful. They aspire for a better world – and clearly want to do something about it.”

The survey showed more than three in five (63%) employees often feel ‘conflicted’ because the company they work for doesn’t make a positive contribution to the local community or society, with nearly seven in 10 (68%) believing their job is meaningless because it lacks positive societal impact. A huge 90% feel like “a cog in a wheel of a faceless organisation”.

More than two in five (42%) claim they would be happier in a job if their organisation cared about the planet and the environment.

Nearly half (47%) of those polled want to feel proud of their employer, with more than one in three (35%) ready to speak up if their organisation wasn’t doing enough in terms of its impact on the environment and 31% prepared to make a stand if it wasn’t being honest with customers or staff.

