Career developmentLatest NewsEthicsGraduates

Most Gen Z workers value company ethics as much as pay

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Prostock-studio
Shutterstock / Prostock-studio

Two-thirds (61%) of generation Z professionals value company ethics as much as their pay packet according to research.

Those aged 18-27 years old generally want to work for an organisation that shares their principles, such as green credentials, social responsibility and honesty, it found.

The study by Co-operatives UK showed that 42% of individuals in this age group have even thought about leaving a job because their employer does not have strong enough values or social purpose, with a similar proportion (40%) refusing to apply or turning down a job at companies they believe are ‘unethical’.

Nearly three in five (59%) of those polled think they are more discerning about their place of work than older generations.

Gen Z at work

Exclusive: Gen Z has strong work ethic, study shows

Gen Z shun middle management roles

What’s the gen on Gen Z?

While the research found that Gen Z’s priorities are a good work-life balance and wages, cited by 63% and 62% respectively, they also want to work for employers that tackle the gender pay gap (29%), are honest and have integrity (28%), and take positive action within the community (20%).

However, only one in five (20%) placed importance on hybrid working, while a similar proportion (18%) were seeking a diverse workforce (18%).

Employee profit-sharing options and profits invested in the local community were both cited as important by 9% of respondents.

Rose Marley, CEO of Co-operatives UK, said: “Gen Z wants to reshape the future of work, demanding that businesses prioritise people, planet, and purpose over pure profit. Younger people want their work to be meaningful and impactful. They aspire for a better world – and clearly want to do something about it.”

The survey showed more than three in five (63%) employees often feel ‘conflicted’ because the company they work for doesn’t make a positive contribution to the local community or society, with nearly seven in 10 (68%) believing their job is meaningless because it lacks positive societal impact. A huge 90% feel like “a cog in a wheel of a faceless organisation”.

More than two in five (42%) claim they would be happier in a job if their organisation cared about the planet and the environment.

Nearly half (47%) of those polled want to feel proud of their employer, with more than one in three (35%) ready to speak up if their organisation wasn’t doing enough in terms of its impact on the environment and 31% prepared to make a stand if it wasn’t being honest with customers or staff.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Gartner’s nine HR predictions for 2025

Post Office scandal police probe to draw in...

Bank chief takes pay cut after employee charged...

Employees drawn into unethical practices by immoral workplace...

Exclusive: Gen Z has strong work ethic, study...

Bribery: When does accepting gifts break the law?

Lloyd’s of London to align HR with bid...

Shein dealt with two child labour cases last...

Street cleaner ‘wins’ holiday after employer denies gift

BA staff and passengers take legal action over...