Teachers in Scotland accept pay deal, ending strike action

by Ashleigh Webber Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Teachers with Scotland’s largest teaching union have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a new pay deal, ending a long-running series of strikes.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will see their pay increase by 12.3% next month, comprised of a backdated 7% increase from April 2022 and a 5% increase from this April.

They will also receive a further 2% increase in January 2024, with the next pay settlement then scheduled to be negotiated and payable from August 2024 onwards.

The total package will amount to a 14.6% increase in pay for most teachers by January 2024, compared to their current level of pay.

Ninety per cent of EIS members who voted in the ballot opted to accept the pay deal. Turnout was 82%.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said: “While it does not meet our aspirations in respect of a restorative pay settlement for Scotland’s teachers, it is the best deal that can realistically be achieved in the current political and financial climate without further prolonged industrial action.

“It compares favourably with recent pay settlements across the public sector, and does provide pay certainty for Scotland’s teachers for the next 16 months until the next pay settlement is scheduled to be delivered in August 2024.”

Bradley said it was “deeply regrettable” that it took the first programme of national strike action by teachers in Scotland in 40 years for the Scottish government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities to put an acceptable pay offer on the table.

