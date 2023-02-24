Rail union TSSA accepts pay offer

Members of the Transport Salaried Staff’s Association (TSSA) have voted to accept a pay offer made by train companies, ending their long-running dispute.

The TSSA, one of the smaller trade unions involved in the industrial action affecting the railways, has accepted a two-year pay deal covering 2022-23 and 2023-24, which provides a 5% increase or a minimum increase of £1,750, whichever is the greater, in year one, and a further 4% in year two.

The same deal was rejected by the RMT earlier this month.

No compulsory redundancies within the grades affected by workforce changes will be made until 31 December 2024. These include all station-based staff, all on-board crew, all administration grades and all fleet and engineering grades. However, a voluntary redundancy scheme will be in place to allow people to leave the industry should they wish.

Eighty per cent of the TSSA’s members management grades and 60% of general grade members voted to accept the offers. Some 57% of affected members voted in the ballot.

A TSSA spokesperson said: “This is a clear decision from our members which will end our long-running dispute – something which could have happened months ago had it not been for government intransigence.

“The incredible resolve we have seen from our members has resulted in a significantly improved pay deal over two years, commitments for no compulsory redundancies, improved opportunities for redeployment, as well as full consultation over proposed reforms to ticket offices and any changes to terms and conditions.

“Thanks to the great commitment of our members across the train companies they have collectively won a better future and can be rightly proud of their actions in this historic dispute.”

The TSSA struck the deal with the Rail Delivery Group, which handles pay negotiations for train operators. The deal covers employees at 14 train companies.

A recent inquiry into sexual harassment and bullying allegations at the TSSA saw the suspension of some of the union’s senior leadership team.

Other rail unions including the RMT and Aslef are still in dispute with train operators, and the RMT has announced a strike on 16, 18 and 20 March. Aslef’s train drivers on the London Underground are also on strike on 15 March.

