Self-isolating eligible for statutory sick pay

People who are self-isolating or have been told to self-isolate under the ‘test and trace’ system, launched today, will qualify for statutory sick pay.

Previously, those self-isolating because they thought they may have Covid-19 symptoms did not qualify for the £95.85 per week rate. However, the entitlement has been extended under the Statutory Sick Pay (General) (Coronavirus Amendment) (No. 4) Regulations 2020.

From today (28 May) individuals in England who have tested positive for coronavirus will be contacted via phone, text or email and asked who they may have come into contact with. Those people will then be contacted and told to self-isolate for 14 days as a precautionary measure and will qualify for SSP, the government has confirmed.

Those who need to be contacted may include household members and people who have been in direct contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus, or within two metres, for more than 15 minutes.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “As we move to the next stage of our fight against coronavirus, we will be able to replace national lockdowns with individual isolation and, if necessary, local action where there are outbreaks.

“NHS Test and Trace will be vital to stopping the spread of the virus. It is how we will be able to protect our friends and family from infection, and protect our NHS.

“This new system will help us keep this virus under control while carefully and safely lifting the lockdown nationally.”

Around 2,500 contact tracing staff have been employed and will have the capacity to trace the contacts of 10,000 people who have tested positive for the virus per day.

Dido Harding, executive chair of NHS Test and Trace, said: “This is a brand new service which has been launched at incredible speed and scale. NHS Test and Trace already employs over 40,000 people, both directly and through trusted partners, who are working hard to deliver both testing and contact tracing at scale. This is no small achievement and I am hugely grateful to everyone involved.”

The NHS Test and Trace app, currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight, is expected to form part of the service. More than 52,000 people on the island have downloaded it, just over one-third of its population.

