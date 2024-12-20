Latest NewsShared parental leaveEconomics, government & businessMaternityPaternity

Employers taking action on sick pay and parental leave ahead of new legislation

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam shutterstock / 3rdtimeluckystudio
shutterstock / 3rdtimeluckystudio

Employers are taking early action ahead of the introduction of new employment rights legislation, a new study has shown.

Incomes Data Research (IDR) findings revealed many businesses have already improved their offering in areas such as sick pay and entitlement to paternity and parental leave as the Employment Rights Bill continues to make its way through parliament.

The independent research organisation’s poll of 168 employers’ pay intentions for 2025 found that if they haven’t already taken action, many are considering doing so in the coming year.

Around one in three employers intend to enhance their paternity pay or leave provisions or have done so in 2024, while just over one in four plan to improve parental leave or pay.

Employment rights

Employment Rights Bill: CIPD calls for meaningful consultation

Retailers accused of hiring ‘gig’ workers with no rights

Recruiters issue ‘urgent warning’ over Employment Rights Bill

IDR’s Maternity, Paternity and Parental Leave and Pay report released earlier this year found that more than three in five (62%) of organisations offering enhanced paternity pay policies give staff two weeks of full pay, while an additional 12% provide around four weeks of full pay. However, only 14% offer enhanced parental leave.

The research also showed that more than one in three (36%) of employers recently increased their maternity pay offering or are considering doing so, while across the economy, the median value of occupational maternity pay is 19.5 weeks of wages.

Under the proposals set out in Employment Rights Bill, the three “waiting days” currently in place under the statutory sick pay scheme will be removed and the provision will be expanded to lower-paid individuals. However, IDR’s poll suggested organisations have recently made changes to their provisions or intend to do so next year.

Its Sick Pay report, published in the autumn, showed that the value of occupational sick pay was typically around 6.5 weeks of full pay for individuals in their first year following probation, increasing to 26 weeks for those with five years of service.

But Katherine Heffernan, senior researcher at IDR, highlighted that there is considerable variation between sectors. She said: “Those working in the private services sector fare worst, typically receiving a maximum of 12 weeks’ occupational sick pay after five years, compared with 39 weeks in the public sector, 26 weeks in manufacturing and 19.5 weeks in the not-for-profit sector.”

The research found that other employee benefits employers are looking to improve include pension provision and holiday entitlement.

According to IDR’s Benefits Handbook, employers typically contribute 6.7% under defined contribution pension schemes – more than double the current statutory minimum percentage of 3% – while non-managerial staff receive around 32.2 days of holiday, inclusive of eight bank holidays. For managers, this increases to 33.5 days, including bank holidays.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Compensation and benefits opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more compensation and benefits jobs

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Unions call for rise in statutory sick pay

Recruiters issue ‘urgent warning’ over Employment Rights Bill

Statutory maternity, paternity and sick pay confirmed for...

Consultation: Changes to statutory sick pay

Impact of Employment Rights Bill published as consultations...

Charities urge ministers to increase statutory sick pay

Employment Rights Bill: 12 key takeaways

This week’s Employment Rights Bill ‘could take years’...

Five key questions on the Employment Rights Bill

Manager on sick leave for four years not...