Sharp decline in net UK immigration as fewer dependants arrive

There has been a sharp fall in net migration, newly released figures by the Office for National Statistics show.

Net migration now stands at 728,000 (for the year June 2023-June 2024), a reduction of 20% on the previous 12 months, down from 906,000.

The largest single driver behind the fall is a declining number of dependants arriving on study visas. From January 2024 many students were prohibited from bringing them with them, under visa changes by the then Conservative government.

In the year to June 2024, about 94,000 fewer people applied to travel to the UK on study visas than in the previous 12 months, according to Home Office data from earlier this month.

Care workers were also barred from bringing in dependants, under visa changes in March 2024.

Skilled worker visa applications increased slightly over the same period, with a noticeable rise before a government shake up of the jobs this visa applies to in April 2024. Applications have fallen since.

Of the 1.2 million people who came to live in the UK in the year ending June 2024 around 86% (1 million) were non-EU nationals, 10% (116,000) were EU nationals and 5% (58,000) were British nationals.

About 845,000 of new arrivals (82%) were of working age (16 to 64 years) and 17% (179,000) were children (under 16 years)

Indian was the most common nationality for non-EU immigration for both work-related (116,000) and study-related (127,000) reasons.

The number of work dependants who came to the UK (233,000, 23% of non-EU+ nationals) was higher than work main applicants. This was up from 166,000 in year-ending June 2023, but the most recent data points show early signs of a fall, said the ONS.

Rising numbers are also leaving the country: the ONS’s provisional estimate of long-term emigration for year’s end June 2024 was 479,000. This wa higher than the estimate of 414,000 in year’s end June 2023.

Of the 479,000 people who left the UK by the end of June 2024, 44% (211,000) were EU nationals, 39% (189,000) were non-EU nationals and 16% (79,000) were British nationals.

