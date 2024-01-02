Fitter to bring worker status case against Sharps

A fitter working for bedroom retailer Sharps is preparing to take it to an employment tribunal as he claims he should be considered a ‘worker’ rather than self-employed.

If he is successful, the case could allow gig economy workers fitting furniture for big chains to bring similar claims for rights including holiday pay, protections against discrimination and the national minimum wage.

According to the Guardian, David Lockwood has worked for Sharps for 30 years, installing fitted furniture including wardrobes and cupboards.

Although Sharps has classified him as self-employed, he claims that his employment arrangement is more akin to worker status as Sharps says he cannot carry out work for competitors and controls the dates, times and fees for his work.

He also says the company imposes a financial penalty if he does not give at least 72 hours’ notice if he is unable to attend a job.

Ryan Bradshaw, a senior associate solicitor at law firm Leigh Day, said: “David has been a loyal worker for Sharps Bedrooms Ltd for decades, yet the company treat him as a subcontractor and are in control of David’s work, setting the fees and parameters of his work.

“Furthermore, they are allegedly assuring customers that David is a member of their staff, yet putting ‘subcontractor’ on his pay statements and terms of engagement.

“We hope that by bringing this legal claim, David’s employment status can be settled and he will have access to the holiday pay and sick pay that he is owed.”

Lockwood said: “After working for 25-plus years in full-time service to Sharps Bedrooms, I feel totally failed and disrespected by them. I believe that they have used unlawful loopholes to take advantage of hard and loyal workers.”

Sharps has been contacted for a response. It said in a statement to the Guardian: “We disagree with the claims made by David Lockwood and Leigh Day and will be robustly challenging any legal action.”

There have been several major cases concerning employment status in the gig economy. In 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that Uber drivers are workers, primarily because the company sets fares for each ride, imposes penalties on drivers who cancel rides and has control over the way drivers work because of its rating system.

However, the Supreme Court has also found that Deliveroo riders do not meet the definition of workers because they are not required to carry out their work personally and can provide a substitute.

