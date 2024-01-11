Social care workforce development plan revealed

A package of measures to boost the recruitment and retention of care workers has been unveiled, including new qualifications, a career pathway and subsidised training places.

For the first time, there will be a national career structure for the adult social care workforce, which is intended to help care workers understand the knowledge, skills and expertise needed to do different roles, so they can plan their career development.

The Department of Health and Social Care will also make £53.9 million of funding available for 37,000 people to undertake a new level 2 adult social care certificate which will be launched in June.

Some £20 million will be provided to local authorities and adult social care providers towards the training and supervision of social work and nurse apprentices, and more money will be invested in the workforce development fund to expand access to learning and development in the sector.

A new digital leadership qualification will help leaders and managers in the sector lead the implementation of technology.

The DHSC is expected to subsidise 116,000 training courses and qualifications, 34,000 care certificate qualifications and continuous professional development for around 35,000 people.

Workforce development and planning body Skills for Care has estimated that by 2035 an extra 440,000 care workers will be needed – equal to the number of people currently employed by the sector who will reach retirement age before then.

Minister for social care Helen Whately said that staff turnover was lowest where employees could access learning and development.

She said: “The workforce is the heartbeat of the social care sector and staff should be given the recognition and opportunities they deserve. These changes will give brilliant care workers the chance to develop rewarding careers in social care.

“There are also many talented people across the country who would thrive in care work but haven’t seen it as a career choice. We’re changing that; our new career path and qualifications recognise social care as the skilled profession it is.”

However, independent employer representative body Care England said the package of support would only scratch the surface of what is required to resolve staff shortages.

Chief executive professor Martin Green said: “We know career structures and pathways play a key role in attracting and keeping people in adult social care roles. But these are not the only factors. This package of support must be the precedent the government sets for the year.

“The value of enhancing our domestic workforce can’t be understated, particularly as we lost over 50,000 domestic workers last year which were replaced by 70,000 international recruits. This value has only become greater in light of the changes made by the Home Office to the international recruitment route late last year.”

Green has urged care employers to think creatively about how they entice workers.

Skills for Care CEO Oonagh Smyth said: “The announcement from DHSC about their plans for a workforce reform package is welcome as it includes the first version of the care workforce pathway and the introduction of the care certificate qualification, which are both projects which Skills for Care has consulted and supported on with the sector.

“Both initiatives will encourage learning and development opportunities for people working in different care services as well as supporting with the recruitment and retention challenges which we know employers are continuing to face.”

Last year the government announced £600m to help employers with recruitment and retention in social care.

