Government asks for opinions on statutory sick pay

The government has launched a call for evidence into the effectiveness of statutory sick pay (SSP).

The SSP consultation will look at whether the current level of sick pay, at £109.40 per week, is sufficient, as well as consider a number of questions, including:

Other countries in Europe have a higher rate of SSP but grant it for a shorter period of time, is this a possibility?

SSP is currently paid from the fourth qualifying day of sickness absence, should this be changed or removed?

Could a phased return to work help, in line with SSP?

Should SSP be extended to include those earning below the lower earnings limit?

How can government support small and medium sized businesses to help staff return to work?

What are examples of best practice on sick pay internationally?

In September, a survey from the CIPD and Simplyhealth found that sickness absence levels had soared to a 10-year high, with stress a significant factor in short- and long-term absence.

MPs Priti Patel and Sir Robert Buckland called for reforms to SSP in April, including making workers eligible from their first day of illness.

They also argued that the threshold of £123 per week that triggers an employee’s eligibility for sick pay should be removed – something that an earlier consultation recommended in 2019 but was abandoned in 2021.

To qualify for SSP, a worker must be classed as an employee, meaning a high proportion of people on freelance or insecure contracts do not have access to some form of sickness payment.

It’s estimated that around 2 million people in the UK do not qualify for sick pay at all, while 10 million are only entitled to SSP so do not receive any pay during the first three days of absence.

The Work and Pensions Committee will run the SSP consultation until Friday 8 December 2023.

