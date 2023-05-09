Latest NewsEmployee relationsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

One in five workers’ right to strike threatened by bill

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber If the strikes bill were to pass, the govenrment could negotiate a minimum service level in education. Teachers went on strike last week (2 May)
Image: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo
If the strikes bill were to pass, the govenrment could negotiate a minimum service level in education. Teachers went on strike last week (2 May)
Image: ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy Stock Photo

One in five workers will be adversely affected if the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill were to pass, according to analysis by the TUC. 

As the controversial bill has its third and final reading in the House of Lords today (9 May), the trade union body has warned that 5.5 million workers in England, Wales and Scotland could see their right to strike curtailed. Workers in Northern Ireland are not subject to the bill.

Under the bill, the government would be able to impose a minimum service level on fire, ambulance and rail services, to operate during periods of industrial action, and negotiate voluntary thresholds with other health and transport services, as well as education, nuclear decommissioning, and border security employers.

Strikes bill

Who is on strike and when?

Strikes bill is ‘incompatible with human rights’

House of Lords setback for Strikes Bill

The bill has faced significant opposition. Last month the Joint Committee on Human Rights said it may be incompatible with human rights legislation, and several unions including the Royal College of Nursing and Unite have been critical of the bill.

The strikes bill recently suffered heavy defeats in the House of Lords as all the opposition amendments were voted through, including an amendment to stop frontline workers from being dismissed for exercising their right to strike.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “This Conservative government is threatening the right to strike of as many as one in five workers up and down the country.

“This is a spiteful bill. No one should be sacked for trying to win a better deal at work. But this draconian legislation would mean that when workers democratically vote to strike, they could be forced to work and sacked if they don’t comply.

“With inflation still running at over 10%, the last thing workers need is for ministers to make it harder to secure better pay and conditions. It’s time for ministers to protect the right to strike and ditch this bill for good.”

Paddy Lillis, general secretary at retail workers’ union Usdaw said: “Today the House of Lords is being asked to agree this legislation and we respectfully suggest to Peers that the bill is fundamentally flawed and should be rejected.

“While we welcome the amendments that Peers secured at the report stage, we still believe the Bill should be rejected in its entirety. ”

HR Director opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more HR director jobs

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Who is on strike and when?

RMT set for more strikes with new mandate

Unions challenge repeal of agency worker ban

GMB union accepts NHS pay offer

Unions announce new rail strikes

High Court halts full nurses’ strike

House of Lords setback for Strikes Bill

Government could use legal action to stop nursing...

Royal Mail deal includes 10% pay rise and...

Head teachers’ union ballots for first ever strike