Leading with honest feedback: A responsibility in recruitment

Interviews should be more than a pass-or-fail assessment. It should be an opportunity to elevate, develop, and empower professionals, regardless of whether they secure the role. Cheryl Samuels, people and culture director at Evelina London children’s hospital, shares her “honest” framework for constructive feedback and explains that it’s not just courtesy, but a leadership responsibility.

I have been involved in several interview panels over recent years, and while only one candidate can ultimately be successful, what happens post-interview matters just as much.

Feedback conversations I have had with unsuccessful candidates have been some of the most impactful. Each individual expressed genuine appreciation – not for the outcome, but for the clarity, openness, and actionable nature of the feedback they received. Some even shared that it was the most helpful feedback they’d ever had.

This response was affirming but also concerning. Why is meaningful, development-focused feedback still the exception rather than the norm? Why are candidates not persistent in pursuing meaningful feedback from interviewers? So many applicants are dissatisfied and often think there is an underlying reason why they have not been successful.

As senior leaders and recruiters, we must ask ourselves: Are we truly supporting growth at every level? Are we walking the talk when it comes to talent development, and are we spotting talent and providing opportunities?

Constructive feedback doesn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming, but it must be intentional. It also says something important about us as recruiters: that we are accountable, integrity-driven professionals who want a diverse range of people to succeed, even if it’s not with the current opportunity.

To help HR professionals and hiring managers navigate this crucial part of the recruitment process, I’ve developed a simple yet powerful framework for delivering feedback: HONEST.

HONEST feedback

H – Highlight their strengths. Start by recognising what the candidate did well. Reinforce the behaviours, skills, or approaches that made a positive impression.

O – Offer suggestions. Go beyond generalities. Provide actionable advice or insights they can use to grow. Be constructive, not critical.

N – Never be vague. Avoid the classic “we went with someone with more experience”. Be specific. Clarity helps candidates reflect and plan their next steps.

E – Ensure objectivity. Base your feedback on observable behaviours and role-relevant skills – not personal preferences or unconscious or conscious bias. Importantly, check your own biases and encourage your panel to do the same.

S – Stay timely. Don’t let days – or weeks – go by before following up. Prompt feedback reduces anxiety and shows respect for the candidate’s time and effort.

T – Tell the truth. Be honest. Candidates deserve transparency. Frame it with kindness, but don’t shy away from the tough messages—they’re often the most valuable.

Recruitment is not just about filling roles, it’s about shaping futures. We have a unique opportunity as HR professionals to build confidence, share wisdom, and support candidates on their journey, as do recruiting line managers – even when the answer is “not this time.”

By providing constructive feedback using my “Honest” framework, and encouraging hiring managers to do the same, candidates will understand how they can improve and ultimately become better applicants for future opportunities.

