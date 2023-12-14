ApprenticeshipsHospitalityLatest NewsLearning & developmentRetail

Supermarkets, farming and hospitality urge apprenticeship levy reform

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Farming is one sector where more apprenticeships are needed
Photograph: Shutterstock
Farming is one sector where more apprenticeships are needed
Photograph: Shutterstock

The UK’s largest supermarkets have told government ministers that reforming the apprenticeship levy would help remedy ‘critical’ labour shortages.

The 10 signatories to the letter include Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, the British Rail Consortium (BRC), the National Farmers Union and UKHospitality, who agree that reforming the levy would help close skills gaps in the food supply chain.

The apprenticeship levy, introduced in 2017, requires employers with an annual wage bill of more than £3m to pay 0.5% of payroll costs into a fund for training. It has remained controversial ever since its inception with many in the sector arguing it the money does not trickle down to fund schemes, there is too much bureaucracy, it is too restrictive, and it should ringfence funding for 16 to 18-year-old apprentices.

The signatories argued the levy should be altered to help employers reduce labour shortages and give businesses the opportunity to use the money to fund courses shorter than one year.

Apprenticeships

Apprenticeships: overcoming the functional skills hurdle

Fall in apprenticeship starts ‘should trigger change’

Apprenticeship ‘coldspots’ mean young people miss out

UCAS to promote apprenticeships alongside degrees

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, told The Times: “Why is it the very system that exists to enable training opportunities serves as the total opposite? Businesses across the food supply chain have long been calling for reform to the apprenticeship levy.

“The government should stop dragging its feet so businesses can upskill our workforce, help safeguard food security in the UK, streamline costs and respond to the needs of the economy. The apprenticeship levy is nothing more than a tax on business and it must be reformed.”

A broader skills levy would allow businesses to spend their funds on a range of accredited courses. This could involve shorter upskilling programmes, including on food safety, hazard analysis, first aid and driving farm machinery.

Tom Bradshaw, deputy president of the NFU, said: “Unlocking the money that levy-payers have not been able to use would be a positive step and could help to provide much-needed flexibility in delivering apprenticeship training.

“Reforming the apprenticeship levy is crucial to get young people involved in farming and the wider food supply chain, as well as up-skilling those already in the industry. We need to find better ways to support our future workforce because those people working within the food and farming sector, worth more than £128bn to the national economy.”

The letter was signed by Aldi, Asda, Lidl, WM Morrisons, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, BRC, NFU and UKH.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

BAE Systems embarks on early careers recruitment drive

National living wage 2024 rates announced

Virgin Media O2 scoops 2023 Early Careers Award

Apprenticeships: overcoming the functional skills hurdle

Small business apprenticeships plummet

Marks & Spencer restores career scheme for young...

Shortage of tradespeople will damage UK economic growth

DfE updates list of 200 BTecs to be...

The autumn statement must tackle economic inactivity

Fall in apprenticeship starts ‘should trigger change’