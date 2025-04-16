High-level apprenticeship spend doubles in five years

Spending on high-level apprenticeships – equivalent to a Master’s degree – has more than doubled in the past five years.

The Department for Education released the figures on apprenticeship spend in response to a parliamentary written question from Conservative MP for Mid Leicestershire, Peter Bedford.

Janet Daby, Labour MP for Lewisham East and minister for children, families and wellbeing, provided a breakdown of how apprenticeship budgets between levels 4 and 7 have been spent since the 2019/20 academic year.

The figures showed that £103 million was spent on Level 7 (Master’s level) apprenticeships, and this shot up to £238 million in 2023/24. In 2019/20 this accounted for 5% of apprenticeship budget spend, and in 2023/24 this was 9%.

The figures also revealed that Level 6 apprenticeships, equivalent to a bachelor’s degree, accounted for 15% of apprenticeship spend in 2023/24, compared to just 6% in 2019/20.

Earlier this year, the government announced it would introduce shorter, more flexible apprenticeships that would allow up to 10,000 more apprentices to qualify each year.

However, the government has also indicated it could remove some Level 7 apprenticeships from the scope of levy funding so it can shift resources towards people training at lower levels.

Shazia Ejaz, director of campaigns for the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, said that increased spending on higher-level apprenticeships could risk entry-level routes being left behind.

She said: “It is time to rebalance the system. Young people need real pathways into vital sectors such as health, social care, and construction, areas crying out for skilled workers. The status quo is not working.

“The government must act quickly and decisively on its manifesto pledge to deliver a more flexible growth and skills levy. We need a system that creates a pipeline of opportunity for young people while ensuring employers and economic needs are at the heart of apprenticeship and skills funding.”

