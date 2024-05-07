ApprenticeshipsLatest NewsESGLearning & developmentSustainability

Grant Thornton and Teesside University launch sustainability apprenticeship

by Ashleigh Webber
Business advisory firm Grant Thornton UK and Teesside University have launched a new higher-level sustainability apprenticeship.

The 18-month Sustainability Business Specialist apprenticeship, which is designed for employees in sustainability roles as well as leaders and entrepreneurs who want to increase their understanding of sustainable business practices, will see participants work towards a Level 7 qualification.

Through a combination of in-person and online learning, participants will learn about sustainability principles and theories, leading sustainable organisations, and how to apply sustainability across global operations, innovation and finance.

The £11,000 sustainability programme can be funded via the apprenticeship levy and the first cohort of learners will begin the programme in September.

Justin Rix, partner and head of people advisory at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: “In a time where environmental, social and governance (ESG) is a priority, organisations are looking to recruit and upskill employees with the necessary understanding and skills to implement sustainability objectives. This exciting new programme will help organisations discover creative ways of working and build resilience underpinned by the principles of economic stability, social responsibility and environmental sustainability.”

Andrew Bingham, dean of Teesside University International Business School, said: “Through our collaboration with Grant Thornton, learners will benefit from an unrivalled educational experience. With each organisation contributing their respective expertise, our partnership harnesses a wealth of knowledge accumulated over many years in the field of sustainability.”

Jo Burgess, director of professional apprenticeships at Teesside University, said: “Professional apprenticeships give organisations the opportunity to bring new skills directly into their business to make an immediate impact. ESG is an increasingly important aspect of the modern business world, and by working with Grant Thornton to design this qualification we have ensured that this vital subject is perfectly aligned to the needs of employers.”

