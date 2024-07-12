Increase in sustainability questions in job interviews

More than three in five employers (62%) have noticed an increase in sustainability-related questions from candidates during job interviews, as green credentials rise up the list of priorities for job seekers.

The latest Totaljobs hiring trends index found that 73% of workers would not apply for a job at a company that tried to look more environmentally friendly than they were, while 50% were sceptical about corporate statements about sustainability.

Seven in 10 workers said they would be interested in working in a green job – defined as a role that contributes to preserving or restoring the environment – or for a “sustainably-minded” employer – organisations that actively seek to reduce their impact on the planet.

The survey findings raised concerns about social mobility and diversity. Seventy-four per cent of employers recruiting for green jobs said diversity among candidates was an issue. Nearly one in five said they faced difficulties in hiring for these roles.

Pay and qualifications could be a factor, as nearly a third of workers said they could not afford to take a pay cut to take a green job, and 24% were concerned they would not have the right skills or experience.

Natalie Matalon, chief people officer at Totaljobs parent company The Stepstone Group, said: “Integrating authentic environmental, social, and governance principles into a business’s people strategy is crucial in attracting and retaining talent.

“Our research shows that employees are increasingly looking to work for companies that align with their values and are open to having honest conversations about these during the recruitment process. Therefore, having a strong ESG strategy will ensure your more attractive to potential candidates as well as help retaining current employees.”

Julius Probst, labour market economist at Totaljobs said: “The future of the labour market continues to be a big conversation topic and a lack of green skills and awareness around sustainability could pose a risk to the transition to a green economy.

“While it’s positive to see candidates increasingly asking about green business initiatives during the recruitment process, businesses must be conscious of the barriers to green jobs and how this can widen diversity gaps within their organisation. Employers must work to educate and breakdown these barriers – ensuring equitable access to opportunity and to ready talent for the UK’s green transition.”

Totaljobs’ Q2 2024 hiring trends index, for which 1,000 HR professionals were also polled, also found that:

85% of organisations recruited staff in the second quarter of this year

31% increased their hiring during this period, albeit this was down from 37% who said the same in Q1

77% felt confident about hiring in Q3, suggesting employers were more optimistic about the economic outlook

61% are still struggling to finding the right candidates

average time to hire was 4.9 weeks.

The research suggested that the labour market could be loosening, as 24% of workers are actively looking for a new job.

Forty-two per cent of candidates have been approached with opportunities in the last three months. On average, these workers received four job opportunities over the past quarter.

However, 30% of workers say the salary offers they have received are low, and 20% bemoaned lengthy recruitment processes.

