Taking the lead: dog walker job at law firm commands £30,000

The successful candidate will run errands around London with a dog in tow

A law firm specialising in tax litigation is looking for a ‘private assistant and dog walker’ for an annual £30,000 salary.

London-based firm Joseph Hage Aaronson is seeking a candidate with a “pet-friendly” personality and experience in looking after and walking dogs, according to legal website Roll on Friday.

The advert says: “An excellent opportunity has arisen for a private assistant dog walker role to support one of our senior leadership team.”

Applicants should “relish variety” and be prepared for a “predominantly non-desk based role” which will require running errands around London, with a small dog in tow at times. They should have a year of dog walking experience if possible.

In addition, “they must be highly organised and well used to an evolving ‘to do list’ and able to keep ahead of what needs doing”. The successful candidate will receive a company pension, life insurance and private medical insurance.

Law firms have come under scrutiny recently for offering starting salaries of £125,000 to newly qualified lawyers, with Pinsent Masons senior partner Richard Foley describing them as “completely unsustainable”.

