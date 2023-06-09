Teaching profession losing staff in record numbers

Teachers in England are leaving in record numbers, according to new figures from the Department for Education.

Its latest workforce survey revealed that almost 9% of the teaching workforce, equivalent to around 40,000 teachers, left state schools last year. On top of that, 4,000 teachers retired.

The number of unfilled teaching vacancies is also at a record high, with 2,300 posts left empty and 3,300 posts filled by supply teachers.

The teaching workforce suffered higher levels of sickness last year, with more than 3 million days of sickness absence taken, up 50% on 2018-19.

The DfE said that despite these challenges, the number of entrants into teaching was still higher than the number leaving.

The number of full-time teachers starting work in state schools in 2022 was 47,954, while 43,997 left. Median pay was £41,604 per year, the DfE said.

The make-up of the teaching workforce has changed significantly in the last 12 years, the survey showed.

There are 468,400 full-time equivalent (FTE) teachers, which is an increase of 2,800 since last year and an increase of 27,000 since 2010 when the school workforce census began.

Meanwhile there are 281,100 FTE teaching assistants, which is an increase of 5,300 since last year and an increase of 59,600 since 2011, when this role was first counted.

Retention continues to be an issue, however. The retention rates for teachers who have qualified since 2010 have decreased compared to the equivalent measure last year, the department said.

Almost six in 10 (58.7%) of teachers who qualified 10 years ago are still teaching, down slightly on the equivalent group last year.

The self congratulatory clap emojis on this DfE tweet really take the biscuit. @ONS Data today shows:

❌ the largest ever number of teachers leaving.

❌ the no. of teachers leaving before retirement the highest ever

❌ teacher retention rates at all career stages are declining https://t.co/h31clVKveX — Kevin Courtney (@cyclingkev) June 8, 2023

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, called the government’s launch of the latest survey “self-congratulatory”, adding that the figures showed the highest levels of teachers leaving, the number leaving before retirement the highest ever, and declining retention at all career stages.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “In today’s competitive job market, it is fantastic to see so many people choosing a rewarding teaching career, with a record number of teachers now working in our schools.

“We know there is more to do, which is why we have generous bursaries to attract new trainees to teach priority subjects and focusing on supporting new teachers from the very start of their journey.”

However, Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, pointed to issues with retention and the recent spate of strikes over pay and conditions.

“This is yet more evidence that this incompetent Conservative government has created the perfect storm in recruitment and retention of teachers,” she said.

“The endless merry-go-round of Conservative prime ministers and education ministers have neglected our schools and our teaching workforce – and it is children who will pay the price.”

