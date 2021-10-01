Class ceiling: Dr Sam Friedman talks to Oven-Ready HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Why is there a class pay gap?

Why is there a lack of working-class people in senior roles?

Why class is a conscious as opposed to an unconscious bias; a mis-recognition of talent and how this impacts upon the recruitment and development of talent

What are the dominant behavioural codes and cultural touchpoints displayed by those from a privileged background

Why being knowledgeable about cricket isn't a guarantee of competence

Why working class individuals continue to feel like imposters in the workplace.

This shocking fact revealed by this week's Oven-Ready HR guest Dr Sam Friedman highlights the long shadow still cast on our life outcomes in 21st century Britain. Why in a supposedly meritocratic society, should where you went to school and how you speak determine your earning potential? Dr Sam Friedman is a commissioner on the Social Mobility Commission and professor of sociology at the London School of Economics. He has published widely on class, culture and social mobility and recently co-authored “The Class Ceiling; why it pays to be privileged." The question of class is a hot topic in HR. Just this month, accountancy giant KPMG announced plans to increase the number of partners and directors with a working class background from 23% to 29%. In this interview, we cover:This is a fascinating look into the UK's class system and how it plays out at work. Surely in a modern society, where you went to school shouldn't impact your pay packet, should it?