Class ceiling: Dr Sam Friedman talks to Oven-Ready HR

- Why is there a class pay gap?
- Why is there a lack of working-class people in senior roles?
- Why class is a conscious as opposed to an unconscious bias; a mis-recognition of talent and how this impacts upon the recruitment and development of talent
- What are the dominant behavioural codes and cultural touchpoints displayed by those from a privileged background
- Why being knowledgeable about cricket isn't a guarantee of competence
- Why working class individuals continue to feel like imposters in the workplace.