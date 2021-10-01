NHSWellbeing and health promotion

Improved rest facilities will boost health workers’ wellbeing

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

A campaign has been launched to promote the need for better rest and catering facilities for healthcare workers in Scotland, which it says will help combat stress, promote healthier lifestyles and improve patient care. The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow’s “Rest and food” campaign has urged hospitals to provide access to hot food and a quiet environment to rest and reflect while on shift, which it has argued will improve staff morale, health and wellbeing and job satisfaction. The college said many healthcare workers in Scotland do not have access to even the most basic facilities while at work, which has resulted in 65% of junior doctors working at least one shift a month without eating a meal. It has called upon all hospitals and healthcare centres across Scotland to make improvements to the facilities they offer to staff to ensure their basic needs are met, which it said will in turn have a positive impact on patient care. Dr Christine Goodall, a consultant oral surgeon based in Glasgow, said: “Access to even the most basic catering facilities at all times while we are working would be hugely beneficial. Something as simple as a hot meal can make a huge difference to your day. We tend to have to bring our own food in if we’re on the later shifts, but we’re not always able to heat it up. “A comfortable communal space to take a breather during shifts would allow us to spend time with other members of the team. We are missing the human connection that eating and resti
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

NHS Highland faces £3m in bullying settlements

Priority fuel access for key workers urged

Personnel Today Awards 2021 shortlist: Health & Wellbeing...

Most HR professionals anticipate further coronavirus restrictions

Unison healthcare workers dispute 3% pay increase

Thousands of health workers in France suspended for...

Care home staff have until Thursday to receive...

‘The OH&W Awards are an opportunity to celebrate...

Frontline NHS staff face mandatory Covid and flu...

Too much, too soon? NI rise continues to...