Improved rest facilities will boost health workers’ wellbeing

A campaign has been launched to promote the need for better rest and catering facilities for healthcare workers in Scotland, which it says will help combat stress, promote healthier lifestyles and improve patient care. The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow's "Rest and food" campaign has urged hospitals to provide access to hot food and a quiet environment to rest and reflect while on shift, which it has argued will improve staff morale, health and wellbeing and job satisfaction. The college said many healthcare workers in Scotland do not have access to even the most basic facilities while at work, which has resulted in 65% of junior doctors working at least one shift a month without eating a meal. It has called upon all hospitals and healthcare centres across Scotland to make improvements to the facilities they offer to staff to ensure their basic needs are met, which it said will in turn have a positive impact on patient care. Dr Christine Goodall, a consultant oral surgeon based in Glasgow, said: "Access to even the most basic catering facilities at all times while we are working would be hugely beneficial. Something as simple as a hot meal can make a huge difference to your day. We tend to have to bring our own food in if we're on the later shifts, but we're not always able to heat it up.