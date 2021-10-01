Eek! Missing template.
Sexual harassmentUSAGenderNorth AmericaLatest News

Culture of sexism at Jeff Bezos’s rocket firm, staff allege

by Personnel Today
by Personnel Today Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

It has been claimed that Blue Origin, the space flight company owned by the Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, has a culture that is ‘rife with sexism’. A letter by the current and former employees, published on the whistleblower forum Lioness, stated that “Numerous senior leaders have been known to be consistently inappropriate with women.” Written by Alexandra Abrams, a former head of employee communications at Blue Origin, and 20 other current and former staff, the letter said: “Workforce gender gaps are common in the space industry, but at Blue Origin they also manifest in a particular brand of sexism. ” The letter went on to add that the company’s culture “reflects the worst of the world we live in now” and must change. It added that the workforce was “mostly male” and “overwhelmingly white”. According to the letter's authors, one senior figure in the organisation was reported a number of times for sexual harassment while another executive had allegedly groped a female colleague leading to new female recruits being warned by other women to stay away from him. The group of current and ex-employees also made allegations about weak safety standards at the firm. It said: “What are the blind spots of an organisation whose stated mission is to enable humanity’s better future, yet is rife with sexism? Blue Origin’s flaws extend further, unfortunately.” It revealed that safety concerns had been raised over Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket by women but were ignored. Speed was prioritised above safety, the letter's authors maintained: “Some of us
Personnel Today

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

MP seeks ban on NDA use in sexual...

Porsche salesman unfairly dismissed for joining in with...

US games giant beset by ‘frat boy’ culture,...

Employers to be liable if they don’t prevent...

Blog post alleges sexual harassment and misogyny in...

Strip restaurants of Michelin stars for bullying, says...

Salesperson asked ‘can I get you pregnant?’ wins...

What can employers do to provide safe workplaces...

Oxfam suspended from UK funding amid new misconduct...

CPD: supporting transgender people in work