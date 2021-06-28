Equality & diversityLatest NewsRace discriminationUnconscious bias

The race conversation: why terminology is key

by Katie Fudakowski and Shehnal Amin
by Katie Fudakowski and Shehnal Amin
Photo: Shutterstock

It's only by really understanding the terminology around race that we can get to grip with the debate's key issues, argue Katie Fudakowski and Shehnal Amin, with 'white privilege' being just one term that is much in need of clarification. One year on since the murder of George Floyd and the global Black Lives Matter protests which followed, there is a growing awareness of the systemic racism that exists in all aspects of life, including our workplaces. Language plays a crucial role in bringing about equality in the workplace. In her 2017 report Baroness McGregor-Smith highlighted that “too many people are uncomfortable talking about race. This has to change”. Where employees understand the complexities surrounding the movement for racial equality, including appropriate terminology, they will feel empowered to participate in meaningful discussions about it. The role of HR professionals is key. Not only are they at the forefront of communication between an employer and employees, but they also develop the culture of an organisation and facilitate access to it through recruitment and management processes. In order to lead discussions around race equality in a meaningful and sustainable way, it is essential to understand the terminology.

Anti-racist v non-racist

As explained by Ijeoma
Katie Fudakowski and Shehnal Amin

Shehnal Amin (left), is associate and Katie Fudakowski is partner at Farrer & Co

