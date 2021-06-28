Indeed runs tech recruitment event aimed at women

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Although the event will welcome all candidates it is particularly aimed at women – as the name suggests – and other people from “underrepresented groups to address diversity imbalances”. It will have about 300 jobs on offer across the UK from entry level roles such as junior software developer to senior ones such as head of operations. Employers including Deloitte, BT, Asos, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group will be among employers interviewing candidates and making on-the-spot offers. Indeed said the event would use its interview platform, which allowed people to book their own interview slots, meet their prospective employer via videolink and await their appointment in a virtual lobby. It added the technology meant candidates could find times that suited their commitments and allowed for preparation time. The jobs website said the hiring day was a very efficient way for employers to connect with candidates too by making their task simpler and faster: Indeed will screen candidates and all stages of the hiring process will be integrated in one place. Indeed claimed: “This new way of hiring people typically reduces the time to hire a suitable candidate from an average of six weeks to a matter of days.”Last year, more than 700 people gained interviews at the event, which did not specifically target tech roles or female candidates