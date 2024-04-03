Top 10 HR questions March 2024: Ramadan, carer’s leave and holiday

The top FAQ this month looks at how employers can support employees who are observing Ramadan, which this year runs until 10 April.

While not all employees who are fasting during Ramadan will want or need any special arrangements at work, discussions between employees and managers could identify measures that could be helpful.

FAQs about the early April employment law changes continue to be popular, as employers prepare for the introduction of carer’s leave and other developments.

Among the changes coming into force on 6 April is the extension of redundancy protection to cover pregnant employees and employees returning from family leave. This means that more employees will have the right to be offered a suitable alternative vacancy in a redundancy situation. One of the most popular FAQs for March looks at employers’ obligations in this situation.

Employers with a holiday year running from April to April will have to apply new rules when calculating holiday for their irregular hours and part-year workers. The first step is to identify whether they have workers who meet the relevant definitions. One of the questions of the month looks at which workers are affected.

relx_copyright – This article is XpertHR.co.uk content (c) LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

The top 10 HR questions in March 2024:

1. What can employers do to support employees who are observing Ramadan?

2. Does the duty to inform and consult employees prior to a TUPE transfer apply to small businesses?

3. In a redundancy situation, what obligations does an employer have with regard to offering suitable alternative employment?

4. Do employers have to pay employees while they are on statutory carer’s leave?

5. Is an employee who is caring for more than one dependant entitled to two lots of carer’s leave?

6. What is the minimum statutory provision for paid holiday?

7. How should an employer calculate a week’s pay in relation to holiday pay entitlement?

8. Who is covered by the definitions of irregular hours workers and part-year workers in the Working Time Regulations 1998?

9. When can an employer demote an employee lawfully?

10. Can an employer invite an employee to attend a disciplinary hearing when they are on sick leave?

