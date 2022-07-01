Top 10 HR questions June 2022: Former employees

Can an employer ignore a grievance brought by an employee after they have left the organisation?

One of the HR questions of the month looks at the legal and other risks for employers if they decide not to address an ex-employee’s grievance. Another question about former employees deals with the options for the employer if the employee fails to return equipment.

Questions around bank holidays remain popular, with the top FAQ looking at employers’ obligations to employees when a bank holiday falls on their non-working day. Other topics covered include how to deal with unauthorised absence, “SOSR” dismissals and time off for IVF treatment.

The top 10 HR questions in June 2022:

1. If a part-time or shift-working employee is not scheduled to work on a bank holiday, are they entitled to an additional day’s holiday?

2. Is an employer required to deal with a grievance raised by an ex-employee?

3. If an employee is on sickness absence during a bank holiday, are they entitled to be paid or to receive additional time off in lieu?

4. Should employers deal with all types of unauthorised absence in the same way?

5. What does dismissal for “some other substantial reason” mean?

6. Can an employee retract their resignation?

7. Will a period of unpaid leave break the employee’s continuity of service?

8. If an individual whose employment comes to an end fails to return company property what action can the employer take?

9. Do employees have a statutory right to time off for fertility treatment?

10.How is holiday pay on termination of employment calculated?

