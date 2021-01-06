Trade body for outsourcing providers launched

Shutterstock

A new trade body for outsourcing providers, APSCo Outsource, has been launched to act as the collective voice for the outsourcing market.

The body, part of the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo), intends to lobby the government on the impact of legislation and policy on the outsourcing sector; create a peer-to-peer network to debate, discuss and share knowledge; produce research specific to the outsourcing market; and provide a “trusted badge of quality” to show end user clients that their members are “best in class”.

More than 20 resourcing providers have joined APSCo Outsource as founding members, including Capita, Harvey Nash, ManpowerGroup, NHS Professionals, Page Outsourcing and Randstad Sourceright.

The trade body will be led by Melanie Forbes, who joins as its managing director. She has been involved in the outsourcing market for more than two decades, most recently as group MD at Rullion, and sits on the board of the Recruitment Industry Disability Initiative.

Forbes said: “The outsourcing market has evolved exponentially over the last decade to become a highly sophisticated sector in its own right. A sector that is distinct from staffing, but, until now, had no distinct trade body representation.

“I’m incredibly proud to be leading this new trade body and I am looking forward to the journey.”

Sam Smith, vice president and managing director at APSCo Outsource founding member KellyOCG EMEA, said: “APSCo has been an exceptional industry partner who understands the nuances of the talent solutions market. KellyOCG EMEA is delighted to join as a founding member of APSCo Outsource – a welcomed and essential voice for service providers.

“We’re confident they will continue to be a superb advocate and resource supporting us with our mission to connect companies with the right talent to fuel and grow their business.”

Page Outsourcing director Olly Harris said: “Given the rapid evolution of the outsourced recruitment industry, it seems only right that we have a centralised and neutral body with a laser like focus on improving the quality and overall standards across the whole marketplace.”

