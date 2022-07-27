Train drivers set strike date for August

Aslef has announced a one-day strike on Saturday 13 August after nine train operating companies failed to make a pay offer acceptable to the train drivers’ union.

Drivers are already scheduled to strike on Saturday 30 July at seven companies and today Aslef members at two more train companies voted overwhelmingly for industrial action in a dispute over pay.

“Strikes are always the last resort,” said Mick Whelan, Aslef general secretary. “We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – our friends and families use public transport, too – and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike but we’ve been forced into this position by the companies, who say they have been driven to this by the Tory government.

“Many of our members – who were the men and women who moved key workers and goods around the country during the pandemic – have not had a pay rise since 2019.

“With inflation running at north of 10% that means those drivers have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years. We want an increase in line with the cost of living – we want to be able to buy, in 2022, what we could buy in 2021.

“It’s not unreasonable to ask your employer to make sure you’re not worse off for three years in a row. Especially as the train companies are doing very nicely, thank you, out of Britain’s railways – with handsome profits, dividends for shareholders, and big salaries for managers – and train drivers don’t want to work longer for less.”

The nine train operating companies are: Avanti West Coast, Cross Country, Arriva Rail London (London Overground), Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains.

Whelan added: “Wage rises aren’t fuelling inflation. Excess profiteering is. But the government isn’t asking companies to cut profits or dividend payments to help manage inflation. Wages are chasing prices, not putting them up.

“We don’t see why we should forego an increase in salary to keep pace with inflation and help the privatised train companies make even bigger profits to send abroad.”

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more Employee Relations jobs