Collective bargainingLatest NewsEmployee relationsIndustrial action / strikesTrade unions

Train drivers will strike on Saturday 30 July

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Overground in London will be one of those affected by the strike
Photo: Shutterstock
Overground in London will be one of those affected by the strike
Photo: Shutterstock

The Aslef union has announced that train drivers at eight rail companies will strike on 30 July after talks broke down over a pay offer.

The offer, said the union, would not see pay keep pace with the increase in the cost of living.

The move comes a day after the RMT Union, which represents rail workers such as guards, maintenance specialists, engineering and signalling staff, said it would strike on 27 July. They had already walked out for three days in June over pay and jobs.

The Aslef strike will cover Chiltern, GWR, LNER, London Overground, Greater Anglia, Southeastern, Hull Trains and West Midlands rail services. Six of the firms voted this week by large majorities for strikes.

Industrial action

Travel disruption: employers’ questions answered

‘General strike’ threat looms as unions voice pay demands

Plan to enforce minimum service during rail strikes stokes anger 

General secretary of Aslef, Mick Whelan, said members did not want to go on strike, “but we’ve been forced into this position by the train companies, driven by the Tory government. The drivers at the companies where we are striking have had a real terms pay cut over the last three years – since April 2019”.

“And these companies are offering us nothing, saying their hands have been tied by the government.”

“We don’t want to inconvenience passengers – not least because our friends and families use public transport, too, and we believe in building trust in the railways in Britain – and we don’t want to lose money by going on strike,” Whelan said, adding that the union was open to further talks for a “fair and sensible offer”.

The Department for Transport has previously urged the union to reconsider strike action, saying train drivers earn on average about £60,000 per year – more than twice the UK median salary.

“It is very disappointing that, rather than commit to serious dialogue with the industry, Aslef are first seeking to cause further misery to passengers by joining others in disrupting the rail network,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The date of action on 30 July coincides with the Commonwealth Games, which are being held in Birmingham.

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He also works for a national newspaper and is the author of KentWalksNearLondon

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

RMT union rejects Network Rail pay offer –...

MPs vote to replace striking staff with agency...

Train drivers vote to strike over pay

BA check-in staff offered ‘vastly improved’ pay offer

Inflation: A return to the 1970s or a...

BT workers vote for strike action over pay

Royal Mail managers vote to strike over restructure

Postal workers and doctors threaten strikes over pay

Barristers walk out in protest over fees

British Airways employees at Heathrow vote for walkouts