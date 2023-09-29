Latest NewsJob creation and lossesLabour marketSkills shortages

Number of open roles in UK reaches three million

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The UK’s jobs market shows signs of normalising following the Covid upheaval of 2020-2022 but businesses are still struggling to hire workers.

According to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, nearly 180,000 new jobs came to market over the week to 17 September, up 4% from the previous week and taking the number of open roles in the UK economy to about three million.

UK jobs market

UK sinks in world talent ranking

Perm and temp hiring slows down

Record number out of work due to long-term sickness

Economic activity is still cooling, however, as the new jobs remain below the post-pandemic weekly increase of more than 200,000. Head of the REC, Neil Carberry, called for growth and a stronger industrial strategy with action by ministers taken over apprenticeships and better immigration routes.

Some of the remotest parts of the UK, the Outer Hebrides and Shetland Islands, had the largest numbers of new job postings, up 14.4 and 13.2% respectively, which may be connected to the approval of the Rosebank oilfield off Shetland.

Carberry said: “Recruiters across the country tell me that the market has normalised over the past few months, falling back from the all-time highs that were driven by opening the economy after the pandemic.

“While employers are facing significant headwinds from inflation and low growth, that is no surprise. But firms still need to hire, as these figures show.”

No region in the UK saw a fall in vacancies. Driving instructors saw the largest fall in demand, with active job postings down 18.9%.

Open roles were more than double the level recorded in the same period last year, which the confederation attributed to “shortages in some sectors, and longer decision-making processes from employers in others”.

Carberry said: “There is a big sectoral difference in employer behaviour right now. In some – like hospitality – demand for staff is still high and advert growth is being driven by it. With a combined 155,000 active job postings for nursery, primary and secondary teaching professionals and nurses, we see the same trend in parts of the public sector. Wise clients are taking a longer-term view of their hiring plans and working with their agencies to explore new approaches and sustainable supply – a lesson the NHS would do well to learn.”

The REC chief executive added that one of the reason posts remained open for so long was that employers were waiting for the right candidate – a potentially mistaken approach. He said: “In other sectors, a slower market has led to clients waiting a little longer for the right candidate. Job postings have stayed live as firms try to find the perfect candidate. Businesses need to remember that the labour market is tighter than we have known for decades and long processes mean losing candidates. Agencies are well placed to help firms run processes that reach the right candidate quickly.”

Growth was needed, said Carberry, and businesses wanted to see a strong industrial strategy that takes action on things like the “failing” apprenticeship levy and the “slow and expensive visa system”.

 

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more human resources jobs

Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch first worked for Personnel Today magazine in the early 1990s as a sub editor. He rejoined Personnel Today as a writer in 2017, covering all aspects of HR but with a special interest in diversity, social mobility and industrial relations. He has ventured beyond the HR realm to work as a freelance writer and production editor in sectors including travel (The Guardian), aviation (Flight International), agriculture (Farmers' Weekly), music (Jazzwise), theatre (The Stage) and social work (Community Care). He is also the author of KentWalksNearLondon. Adam first became interested in industrial relations after witnessing an exchange between Arthur Scargill and National Coal Board chairman Ian McGregor in 1984, while working as a temp in facilities at the NCB, carrying extra chairs into a conference room!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Education doubts see UK sink in world talent...

Prison officers lured by Border Force posts

Introduce three-day week for over 50s, says former...

Government expands Youth Offer employment support

Unions and industry voice irritation with green policy...

CIPD publishes manifesto for good work

AI has positive impact on jobs market, report...

Pay growth catches up with inflation

Permanent and temp hiring slows in August

Social mobility in UK at its lowest ebb...