InsolvencyLatest NewsPensions

What employees need to know about pensions protections

by Katherine Easter
by Katherine Easter Many employees don't know that their pensions are protected in the event of insolvency
Shutterstock
Many employees don't know that their pensions are protected in the event of insolvency
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employees are understandably concerned about the safety of their retirement savings when they read about insolvencies or the collapse of big company pension funds. This is why it's crucial to communicate the robust protections that exist to preserve them, according to Katherine Easter. In a year where the news agenda has been relentless, high-profile company insolvencies – and their impact on associated pension schemes – have still managed to grab the headlines. Against this backdrop of economic uncertainty, it’s reasonable to conclude that many defined benefit (DB) schemes members are concerned about the safety of their personal finances and pensions. But what perhaps you, and many of your employees might not know about, are the robust pension protections that exist in the UK to safeguard the financial futures of millions of UK pension savers in a worst-case scenario. If a company has an associated DB pension scheme, members of the scheme can be reassured that if the worst were to happen and their employer failed, their pensions would be in the safe hands of the Pension Protection Fund (PPF).

What protections are in place?

The PPF provides pension protection for members of private sector DB pensions across the UK in the event of employer insolvency. This means any employees who currently pay into or have previously paid into their employer’s associated UK DB pension scheme (excluding public sector schemes) will be protected if their employer fails. The days of people losing the pensions they’d saved their whole lives for are thankfully behind us. Our protection follows employees too – regardless of the health of the organisation, and how long an employee stays with the business before retiring or moving to a new job. This means that PPF protecti
Katherine Easter

Katherine Easter is chief people officer at the Pension Protection Fund

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

UK gender pensions gap averages 38%

Pensions Regulator: Gig firms should offer pensions

What you need to know about the Pension...

OECD countries all guilty of gender pensions gap

Younger women face £100,000 gender pensions gap

Staff could be ‘priced out’ of universities’ pension...

Arcadia pensions deficit more than £500 million

Pension Schemes Act hailed as ‘landmark’

Gig economy: Just Eat offers couriers better terms

Pandemic forcing older workers to change retirement plans

  • Search Jobs