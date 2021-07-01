Speedy onboarding: Mike Seidle talks to Oven-Ready HR

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

beat their competitors in the race for talent;

improve the overall candidate experience for both successful and unsuccessful candidates;

increase diversity and inclusivity;

build a positive employer brand.

Media reports of staff shortages in key sectors such as hospitality are hampering the efforts and viability of businesses keen to reopen after the lockdowns. The competition for staff is currently fierce and as the saying goes “you snooze, you lose”. Mike Seidle, the co-founder and COO of Work Here explains how organisations can use technology to:Mike considers the hiring process for most candidates to be "dystopian". Organisations have made investments in order to hire hopefully faster and cheaper but the candidate experience is still light-years behind. A fascinating exploration of the hiring process particularly in terms of how technology can genuinely improve the candidate experience.