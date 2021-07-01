Candidate experienceHR PodcastsLatest NewsOnboardingOnline recruitment

Speedy onboarding: Mike Seidle talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Chris Taylor
Mike Seidle, COO of Work Here.

In this episode we turn to a former graduate of the US Naval Nuclear Power School who's used his technology and engineering background to create a solution that promises to reduce hiring time from weeks to days. After all, nuclear power is used to make submarines and aircraft carriers go faster, why not the hiring process? Media reports of staff shortages in key sectors such as hospitality are hampering the efforts  and viability of businesses keen to reopen after the lockdowns. The competition for staff is currently fierce and as the saying goes “you snooze, you lose”. Mike Seidle, the co-founder and COO of Work Here explains how organisations can use technology to:
  • beat their competitors in the race for talent;
  • improve the overall candidate experience for both successful and unsuccessful candidates;
  • increase diversity and inclusivity;
  • build a positive employer brand.
Mike considers the hiring process for most candidates to be "dystopian". Organisations have made investments in order to hire hopefully faster and cheaper but the candidate experience is still light-years behind. A fascinating exploration of the hiring process particularly in terms of how technology can genuinely improve the candidate experience.
Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

