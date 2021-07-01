Speedy onboarding: Mike Seidle talks to Oven-Ready HR

- beat their competitors in the race for talent;
- improve the overall candidate experience for both successful and unsuccessful candidates;
- increase diversity and inclusivity;
- build a positive employer brand.
In this episode we turn to a former graduate of the US Naval Nuclear Power School who's used his technology and engineering background to create a solution that promises to reduce hiring time from weeks to days. After all, nuclear power is used to make submarines and aircraft carriers go faster, why not the hiring process? Media reports of staff shortages in key sectors such as hospitality are hampering the efforts and viability of businesses keen to reopen after the lockdowns. The competition for staff is currently fierce and as the saying goes "you snooze, you lose". Mike Seidle, the co-founder and COO of Work Here explains how organisations can use technology to:
