What’s next for the ‘fire and rehire’ Bill?

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Labour MP Barry Gardiner, who launched the Bill, calls the practice a "blunt bat"
Labour MP Barry Gardiner, who launched the Bill, calls the practice a "blunt bat"
With a Private Members' Bill set to be debated for the second time in parliament this week, can we expect a more consultative approach from employers on introducing new workforce contracts?  Tomorrow (22 October), a Private Members’ Bill aimed at stopping the practice of “fire and rehire” will receive its second reading in parliament. Barry Gardiner, Labour MP for Brent North, launched the Bill in June 2021 in response to a steady stream of employers announcing they would dismiss employees and then issue them with new contracts – typically on worse financial terms – and threatening them with permanent redundancy if they failed to agree. The succession of fire and rehire stories appeared to begin with pandemic-hit employers facing difficult decisions, such as British Airways, where employees threatened strike action in January over plans to force them to accept new terms and conditions.

Rising anger

But more recently we’ve seen less beleaguered household names such as Weetabix, Clarks and Tesco join the list of companies accused of dismissing staff, only to re-engage them on less favourable contracts. The practice is banned in Ireland, France and Spain. Unions and conciliation service Acas have been quick to condemn the practice, with retail union Usdaw winning a court case in Scotland preventing Tesco from moving staff at a distribution centre onto new contracts. They argue that employers are using it as a mechanism to slash labour costs by placing employees in a position where they have to – in the relatively short consultation period of 45 days – make a decision between new terms or losing their job altogether.

Consulting workers

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.

